Reviewed by:
Jermaine D. Jones, PhD, Senior Research Scientist
Julie Kuper, PhD, Clinical Outcomes Analyst
Quyen M. Ngo, PhD, Executive Director
Butler Center for Research
Opioid use disorder (OUD) is a chronic medical condition that can cause significant impairment in your daily functioning as well as lasting consequences, permanent disability or death. Opioids change your brain chemistry in ways that drive physical dependence and powerful cravings. The condition is marked by an overwhelming desire to use opioids, tolerance (needing to use more over time to get the same effects), withdrawal and continued use of opioids despite their harmful effects. Opioid drugs include prescription pain medicines like oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine, as well as heroin and synthetic opioids like fentanyl.1
OUD treatment typically combines medication with psychotherapy and support; medication or counseling alone is less effective than using both together. FDA-approved medicines such as buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone can reduce cravings and ease withdrawal, while therapy helps you build coping skills and understand what's driving your use.2 Research shows that medication can lower your risk of overdose by roughly half and improve retention in care and abstinence.3
At Hazelden Betty Ford, OUD treatment is tailored to you and may include:
Opioids include legal prescription medicines for pain like oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine, illegal opioids like heroin, and potent drugs like fentanyl and carfentanil, which have legitimate medical uses but are often illicitly manufactured for illegal use.5
Opioids bind to receptors in your brain that regulate pain and pleasure. Taking opioids can bring short term relief but also flood your brain's reward system, reinforcing use of opioids over time and reducing your body's production of naturally occurring endogenous opioids. With continued use, your brain adapts to the effects of having more opioids in your body and, as a result, you develop tolerance, needing more to feel the same effect, or experiencing withdrawal if you try to stop.6 Common withdrawal symptoms include body aches, nausea or diarrhea, sweating, anxiety, restlessness and trouble sleeping.
For many, a short-term prescription for an opioid pain medication can lead to extended use, tolerance, and psychological and physiological dependence. When prescriptions stop, some turn to other opioids, like heroin or fentanyl, to avoid withdrawal symptoms. This pathway is not inevitable but becomes more likely the longer you use opioids and the higher the dose.7
The risk of transitioning from prescription use to non-medical use and opioid addiction is greatest among individuals who have another substance use disorder. Risk also increases during certain periods of exposure, such as after injuries (including sports injuries or car accidents) or following medical events like dental procedures or surgeries, when opioids are commonly prescribed. Co-occurring mental conditions and/or a history of trauma can also increase your risk. Most individuals, youth in particular, receive their first opioids from well-meaning family and friends.
Illicitly made fentanyl is now widespread. Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine.1 Even a tiny amount can result in the inability to breathe. Because it is inexpensive and extremely potent, fentanyl is often mixed into other drugs by illicit producers to stretch their supply. This creates an increased, hidden overdose risk.8
The opioid epidemic continues to have a devastating impact across the United States. In 2024, an estimated 79,000 people died from drug overdoses. Most fatal overdoses still involve opioids (~54,000), particularly fentanyl, which continues to drive the majority of deaths nationwide.9
The impact extends beyond overdose fatalities. More than 5 million people in the United States are living with opioid use disorder, underscoring the widespread harm the crisis continues to cause for individuals, families and communities.10 A 2025 federal analysis estimates that illicit opioids cost the United States approximately $2.7 trillion in a single year, accounting for loss of life as well as reduced quality of life, health care strain, lost productivity and criminal justice costs.11
Yes. Fentanyl remains a leading cause of death for young adults, even as overdose fatalities have declined since peaking in 2022–2023 due to wider naloxone distribution, expanded access to treatment and other public health efforts. Among people ages 18–44, fentanyl overdoses still surpass deaths from car crashes, firearms, suicide and homicide.1 While heart disease and cancer remain the leading causes of death overall, fentanyl's impact on young and middle adulthood remains severe and urgent.12
Opioid use disorder doesn't develop the same way for everyone. Factors such as how long you've used opioids, dosage, past trauma, mental health conditions and access to follow up care can all affect your risk of addiction.1
Life experiences play a powerful role. Trauma, anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions can make you more vulnerable to addiction as they may make it harder to cope with challenging life events. Similarly, financial stress, loneliness or simply being in environments where opioids are easy to access make opioid use more likely since they represent additional sources of compounding stress. None of these factors reflect personal weakness. Instead, opioid use disorder is a complex medical condition that requires care and compassion.1
Family history can also increase your vulnerability to developing addiction. Research suggests that genetic factors account for roughly 40-60 percent of the risk of developing OUD.13 Genetics don't make addiction inevitable or predict your future. Instead, having a family history of addiction highlights the value of early support, compassionate guidance and practical steps to help protect your health and well-being.1
Clinicians diagnose opioid use disorder using criteria from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM 5). In plain terms, OUD is diagnosed when at least two of the following occur within a 12 month period:
Tolerance and withdrawal do not count toward diagnosis when opioids are taken exactly as prescribed under medical supervision.14
Physical dependence on opioids means your body has adapted to the drug and may experience negative withdrawal symptoms when it stops. Addiction means continued use despite harm or a sense of losing control. You can be dependent on opioids without being addicted, and both conditions can be treated safely with the right plan and support.1
Physical signs of opioid addiction can include constricted pupils, drowsiness or "nodding off," slowed breathing, constipation, weight loss and track marks from injection. Withdrawal may also bring sweating, shaking, nausea and body aches.15
Behavioral signs often appear when a person is struggling with cravings or trying to avoid withdrawal symptoms. These can include seeking prescriptions from multiple providers, isolation or worsening relationship quality, a loss of interest in daily activities, financial problems, legal issues or falling behind with responsibilities at work, school or home.16
Emotional and psychological signs can include mood swings, anxiety, depression and irritability, especially when opioids are not available. These symptoms often reflect changes in brain chemistry and are not signs of weakness or lack of willpower—they are physiological responses with no bearing on personality characteristics.17
Call 911 if you notice slow or stopped breathing, blue lips or fingernails, unresponsiveness, or choking or gurgling sounds.
If you suspect an opioid overdose, use naloxone if it is available, then stay with the person until help arrives. Lay them on their side to prevent choking. More than one dose of naloxone may be needed when fentanyl is involved.1 Naloxone is safe to give, even if it turns out not to be an opioid overdose—so if you have any doubts, use it.
The most-effective treatment approach combines medication for opioid use disorder with therapy and recovery support.1 This integrated approach is the standard of care reflected in national guidelines and supported by decades of research. People who receive medication as part of treatment for OUD are less likely to die from overdose and more likely to stay in treatment.2
Buprenorphine is a partial mu-opioid receptor agonist, which means it activates opioid receptors enough to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms without producing the same euphoric effects as full opioids. It can be prescribed in office-based medical settings. Buprenorphine carries a lower risk of overdose than many other opioids and is used across inpatient and outpatient programs at Hazelden Betty Ford treatment centers, when clinically appropriate.3
Methadone is a full mu-opioid receptor agonist that has been used safely and effectively for many years to treat severe opioid use disorder. It is dispensed through certified opioid treatment programs and usually requires daily clinic visits early in care. When used as prescribed, methadone has been shown to reduce overdose risk and improve stability.4
Naltrexone is an opioid antagonist that blocks opioid receptors and prevents opioids from producing effects. There is no potential for misuse. Starting naltrexone requires being opioid free, typically for 7 to 10 days after detox, which can feel challenging for some people. A monthly injectable option is available.4 Naltrexone is used across inpatient and outpatient programs at Hazelden Betty Ford's treatment centers, when clinically appropriate.
By reducing withdrawal symptoms and easing cravings, medications for OUD helps people focus on therapy and the goals they want for their lives. Studies show medication can reduce overdose deaths by 50% or more and improve retention in care.5 Having medication as part of your treatment plan is not about substituting one substance for another. It is about reducing the risk of symptoms returning and strengthening your ability to stay engaged in the healing process.
Medications for opioid use disorder can be used for months or years, depending on what helps a person stay well and safe. If someone chooses to stop, the safest approach is a slow, supported taper guided by a healthcare provider, with the option to restart if needed.
Consider the use of insulin for diabetes. Medication addresses biology while guidance from your care team and support network helps you manage daily life. For some people, continuing medication long-term can be both appropriate and lifesaving.6
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Medication
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How It Works
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How It's Taken
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Benefits
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Considerations
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Buprenorphine
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Partial opioid agonist. Activates receptors enough to reduce cravings and withdrawal without producing the full opioid effect.
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Daily dose (tablet or film) or monthly injection depending on formulation.
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Lower overdose risk than many opioids. Can be prescribed in office settings. Helps stabilize cravings and ease withdrawal.
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You must wait until mild withdrawal begins before starting. Correct dosing and follow up help prevent return to use.
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Methadone
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Full opioid agonist. Prevents withdrawal, reduces cravings and blocks the effect of other opioids when taken as prescribed.
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Daily clinic visits early in treatment, then less frequent as stability improves.
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Long history of effective use for severe opioid use disorder. Reduces overdose risk and improves day-to-day stability.
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Must be dispensed through certified opioid treatment programs. Requires consistent attendance, especially early on.
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Naltrexone
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Opioid antagonist. Blocks opioid receptors and prevents opioid effects. No potential for misuse.
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Monthly injection.
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Helpful for people who are opioid- free and want a non‑opioid medication option. No withdrawal symptoms when stopping.
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Cost
At Hazelden Betty Ford, recommendations for your level of care are guided by established, evidence based criteria and personalized to your situation. Your care team considers medical, psychological and social factors—including your health history, symptoms, daily responsibilities and support system—to help determine the level of care that best meets your needs.
Medical detoxification - A short period of medically supervised withdrawal management that helps you stabilize and begin medication when indicated
Inpatient or residential treatment - A structured setting with medical and therapeutic support, education, recovery planning and medication, when indicated
Partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP) treatment - Daytime, evening or virtual programming several days per week with therapy, skill-building, medication management and relapse prevention
Outpatient care and medication maintenance - Ongoing medical visits for medication, counseling as needed, peer support, and help balancing work, school and family life
Stepped care involves starting with the least intensive level of treatment that's expected to be effective and adjusting as needed. If your symptoms worsen or needs increase, care can be stepped up; as stability improves, care can be stepped down. This gradual approach helps you move safely from more intensive support to greater independence, reducing the risk of relapse while maintaining continuity of care.18
Unlike many providers, Hazelden Betty Ford allows you to move between levels of care, adjusting support as your needs change.19
Evidence based therapies play an important role in recovery from opioid use disorder by helping you understand your patterns, strengthen emotional well-being and build the skills needed for long term stability. Medication can reduce cravings and withdrawal, but therapy helps you make sense of your experiences, reconnect with your values and develop healthier ways of responding to stress. Because everyone's path is different, your care team can combine several approaches to match your needs.
At Hazelden Betty Ford, therapy often focuses on practical, day to day tools that help you navigate life outside of treatment — such as managing triggers, improving communication and building confidence in your ability to cope. These skills become part of your long term wellness plan and support recovery as life circumstances shift.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Helps you identify unhelpful patterns and practice healthier coping strategies.
Contingency Management
Reinforces positive actions, such as attending sessions or taking medication as prescribed.
Family Therapy
Strengthens connection, improves communication and helps loved ones understand how to support recovery.
12 Step Facilitation
Encourages connection, accountability and peer support.
Trauma‑Informed Approaches
Recognize the impact of trauma and help you build emotional regulation and safety.
Skills‑Based Therapies
Such as relapse‑prevention training, stress‑management tools and strategies for navigating daily life.
These approaches work best when paired with medication for opioid use disorder, providing both biological stability and emotional tools for moving forward.7
Many people begin treatment with an acute phase lasting 30 to 90 days, followed by at least 12 months of ongoing support. Medication may continue for years or indefinitely, depending on medical benefit and personal goals. There is no one-size-fits-all timeline for treatment. Your safety, health and quality of life matter most.4
Detox helps you safely withdraw from opioids and is often the first step. Treatment is the longer process that follows, which can include medication, therapy, family involvement and recovery support and planning. Detox without ongoing treatment carries a high risk of return-to-use and, ultimately, overdose because substance tolerance drops quickly following detox. Continuing into treatment and considering medication significantly lowers those risks and supports a safer recovery path.4
Outcomes research from Hazelden Betty Ford's Butler Center for Research shows strong one year results for patients who followed their care plan, including high rates of abstinence, low-to-no cravings and improvements in health and overall quality of life.
Explore our treatment locations to see where inpatient and outpatient services are available.
Trust your observations. If you notice the signs listed in this guide, choose a calm time to share what you see and how much you care. Keep your language nonjudgmental. Offer to help set up an assessment or an appointment.1
For some families, a structured, professionally guided conversation can help a loved one accept care. Interventionists can help you plan, shape the conversation in a caring way, and identify next steps if your loved one declines care.2
Boundaries protect safety and dignity. Examples include not providing money for drugs, keeping medications locked, and deciding what contact feels safe if your loved one is using. Boundaries work best when paired with clear offers of support for treatment.
Consider attending a family program, learn about medication and therapy, encourage follow through with appointments, and celebrate progress. Keep naloxone on hand and learn how to use it. Having naloxone available means you can act quickly in an emergency and possibly save a life. You can help a loved one get started by visiting our admissions page to explore assessment options.
Naloxone is now available over the counter nationwide. It reverses opioid overdose by restoring breathing within minutes. Use it at the first sign of suspected overdose, call 911, and stay with the person. More than one dose may be needed when fentanyl is involved.1
Most health plans cover assessment, medication, therapy and levels of care for substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder. Coverage and authorizations vary by plan and state, but insurance is required to treat addiction at parity with other medical conditions, which means plans must cover services like detox, inpatient care, outpatient treatment and medication for opioid use disorder.
If you're unsure what your plan includes, you are not alone — many people feel overwhelmed by insurance language. At Hazelden Betty Ford, coverage specialists can help verify your insurance benefits, explain what is in network, outline deductibles and copays and walk you through any prior authorization steps.
This support is available whether you are seeking help for yourself or a loved one. A confidential call with our admissions team can give you a clearer picture of your options right away, including what treatment might cost and how insurance can help.
Insurance typically covers a wide range of services related to opioid use disorder treatment, such as:
National treatment guidelines also recognize the importance of medication for opioid use disorder, which is covered by most health plans.
Financial concerns are common and understandable. Out of pocket costs depend on factors like your deductible, your plan's network, the level of care recommended and how long you may need structured support. Hazelden Betty Ford's financial advocates work directly with your insurer to clarify your benefits, reduce surprises and help create a financial plan that feels manageable. If needed, they can also discuss payment plans or financial assistance options so cost does not become a barrier to getting care.
Conversations about cost transparency early on can make the process feel less overwhelming and help you move forward with confidence.
You should expect a clear explanation of covered services, deductibles and copays before you begin care, along with help navigating approvals and transitions between levels of care.
If you are comparing options for yourself or someone you love, a brief consultation with our admissions team can help you understand what treatment may cost, which services your insurance covers and what next steps might look like. Our team stays in contact with your insurer throughout treatment to support continuity and reduce interruptions.
Yes, recovery is possible, and thousands of people find their footing every year with evidence based care, medication support and steady connection to others who understand the journey. Most people begin treatment feeling uncertain or overwhelmed, but long term outcomes show that healing happens through consistent engagement, compassion and the right level of care for your needs.
Research from the Butler Center for Research indicates strong one-year outcomes for people who engage with treatment and recovery support as planned, including medication adherence. These outcomes include high rates of abstinence from opioids and meaningful improvements in health and overall well-being.20
Life after treatment involves more than simply not using opioids. It involves rebuilding your daily life in ways that help you feel grounded, supported and steady. Much of recovery happens as you adapt practical skills and new routines that make each day a little more manageable:
These everyday experiences offer a clearer picture of what life in recovery can look like: steadiness, confidence, purpose and the ability to reconnect with the people and activities that matter most.
Recovery is not about perfection. It is about safety, connection and taking steady steps that support the life you want. With evidence based care and compassionate support, long term healing is not only possible—it's something many people achieve every day.
These quick answers address some of the most common concerns people share when they're learning about opioid use disorder or exploring treatment options.
Timelines vary. Many people benefit from 30 to 90 days of intensive care followed by at least 12 months of ongoing support. Medication may continue for years or indefinitely, which is often the safest choice. You and your care team will decide together based on medical need and your personal goals.
Illicit fentanyl is present in many street drugs and counterfeit pills. Because it is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, the risk of overdose rises sharply, especially for people with reduced tolerance following detox, time in treatment, or incarceration. Carrying naloxone, avoiding using substances alone, and seeking treatment medication can lower overdose risk and promote safety.
If opioids are affecting your health, relationships, responsibilities or peace of mind, it's worth getting an assessment. Common signs include cravings, withdrawal symptoms, taking more than intended, and struggling to cut back. An assessment is simply a conversation to help you understand what's going on and what support might help. This self-screen tool is a great place to start.
Medications like buprenorphine, methadone and reduce cravings, prevent withdrawal and/or block opioid effects. These medicines are evidence based and are considered the safest, most effective approach for many people.
If you need detox, it is done in a medically supervised setting where clinicians help you withdraw safely and as comfortably as possible. Detox prepares your body for ongoing treatment but is not treatment in itself. Medication is often introduced early to ease symptoms and reduce risk.
There are multiple levels of care. Many people begin or continue treatment in outpatient or intensive outpatient programs that fit around work, school and family responsibilities. Your care team will help match you to a level of support that fits your life and medical needs.
Choose a calm moment, share what you've noticed and express your concern with compassion. Avoid blame or labels. Offer to help with next steps such as setting up an assessment or learning about treatment options together. You don't need to have all the answers—showing care is what matters most.
"Return to use" describes any opioid use after a period of stopping. Some people think of this as a brief lapse or a longer relapse, but either way, it is not a failure. It's a sign that more support, structure, or medication may be needed. Staying connected with your care team, adjusting treatment, and leaning on recovery supports can help you regain stability quickly and safely.
Yes. Many people make multiple attempts before finding the combination of support, medication and care that works best for them. Each step teaches you more about what you need. Treatment remains effective even after setbacks, and medications significantly increase your chances of not returning to use.
Families can play a powerful role. Learning about medication, creating a safety plan that includes naloxone, attending family programming and offering steady encouragement can make treatment feel more doable. You don't have to fix everything — staying connected and informed is enough.
If you suspect an overdose
If you want an assessment
If you are a family member
Whether you're here for yourself or someone you care about, you don't need to navigate this alone. Here are a few ways to get clarity and support.
According to the Butler Center for Research, people who stay engaged with treatment and recovery support as planned—and take medication as prescribed—experience high rates of opioid abstinence along with meaningful improvements in health and overall well being over the first year. Notably, those who engage with Hazelden Betty Ford for longer periods of time report significantly higher rates of continued abstinence and improved social and psychological resources that support long term recovery.
A note about comparing treatment outcomes: Treatment outcomes data are most reliable when they are gathered using transparent research practices that follow patients over time and clearly explain what's being measured., not just a snapshot in time or selective treatment "success" stories.
For readers who want additional context and national data, the statistics below provide a snapshot of the broader landscape.
1 National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).
Opioid Use Disorder: Overview, Brain Effects, Risk Factors, and Symptoms.
https://nida.nih.gov
2 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Opioid Use Disorder.
https://www.fda.gov
3 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Save Lives.
https://nap.nationalacademies.org
4 Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Programs and Care Approach.
https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org
5 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Opioid Basics: Types of Opioids and Overdose Risks (including fentanyl).
https://www.cdc.gov
6 National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).
How Opioids Affect the Brain and Lead to Addiction.
https://nida.nih.gov
7 National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).
Prescription Opioid Use, Tolerance, Dependence, and Addiction Pathways.
https://nida.nih.gov
8 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Illicitly Manufactured Fentanyl and Overdose Risk.
https://www.cdc.gov
9 National Center for Health Statistics. Drug Overdose Deaths in the United States, 2023–2024. Data Brief No. 549. January 2026.
10 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Key Substance Use and Mental Health Indicators in the United States: Results from the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Released 2025.
11 The White House Council of Economic Advisers. The Staggering Cost of the Illicit Opioid Epidemic in the United States. March 26, 2025.
12 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Leading Causes of Death Among Adults Ages 18–44 in the United States.
https://www.cdc.gov
13 Mistry CJ, Bawor M, Desai D, Marsh DC, Samaan Z. Genetics of Opioid Dependence: A Review of the Genetic Contribution to Opioid Dependence. Curr Psychiatry Rev. 2014 May;10(2):156-167. doi: 10.2174/1573400510666140320000928.
14 American Psychiatric Association.
Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM 5).
15 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Medications for Opioid Use Disorder: Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) 63. Updated 2021. PMID: 30702571.
Sharma B, Bruner A, Barnett G, Fishman M. Opioid Use Disorders. Child Adolesc Psychiatr Clin N Am. 2016;25(3):473–487. PMID: 27338968.
16 Dydyk AM, Jain NK, Gupta M. Opioid Use Disorder. StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; updated 2023 Jul 21. PMID: 32965905.
17 Koob GF, Volkow ND. Neurobiology of addiction: a neurocircuitry analysis.
Lancet Psychiatry. 2016;3(8):760–773. PMID: 27475769
18 McKay JR, et al. Continuing care research: What we have learned and where we are going. Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment. 2004;36(2):131–145.
19 Amoako et al., 2024; National Survey of Substance Abuse Treatment Services (N-SSATS): 2020, Data on Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities | CBHSQ Data, n.d.).]
20 Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Butler Center for Research.
One Year Treatment Outcomes and Recovery Support Findings.
https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/research-studies
21 Ozbay, F., Johnson, D. C., Dimoulas, E., Morgan, C. A., III, Charney, D., & Southwick, S. (2007). Social support and resilience to stress: From neurobiology to clinical practice.
Psychiatry (Edgmont), 4(5), 35–40.