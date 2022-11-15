Addiction Resources for Schools

Addiction Prevention

Turn to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for prevention and intervention resources to help students and families understand the risks and realities of alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use–and related issues including violence and anti-social behavior.

We can help you by:

Delivering school and community-based substance abuse prevention programs

Providing effective community engagement and parent education opportunities

Conducting surveys and assessments to help you get a clear picture of student attitudes and behaviors

Connecting staff with the latest thinking and best practices in prevention through professional conferences, on-site training, and professional development opportunities

Offering webinars and web content related to today's most relevant prevention topics

Our evidence-based curricula are designed to prevent substance abuse, violence, and other anti-social behaviors. Best-selling titles include:

Intervention and Assessment

With targeted addiction intervention and support resources from the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, you can help students and families figure out their next steps when faced with substance abuse and related issues.

We can help you by:

Sharing a free, confidential online self-assessment tool for you to offer students and families

Providing a toll-free number and easy access to an addiction professional who can start the treatment pre-entry process for families

Equipping your school with an evidence-based brief intervention program, Teen Intervene—along with implementation training

Consulting about school substance use policies and protocols to ensure an effective response when students are caught using alcohol or other drugs

Providing expert content for your school or district website about risks and consequences of alcohol and other drug use and other adolescent behavioral health issues and concerns; and

Connecting staff with the latest thinking and best practices in intervention and assessment through professional conferences, on-site training, and professional development opportunities

Addiction Treatment and Support

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is your go-to source for individualized substance use treatment and recovery support for students and families struggling with addiction. Connect them with developmentally appropriate treatment and recovery solutions.

We can help you by:

Offering students and families a full continuum of evidence-based, integrated care, including:

Inpatient addiction treatment

Outpatient addiction treatment

Mental health services

Family Program

Providing expert content for your school or district website about risks and consequences of alcohol and other drug use, and other adolescent behavioral health issues and concerns; and

Connecting you with the latest information about addiction treatment for adolescents and young adults through professional conferences, on-site training, and professional development opportunities

Recovery Management

Consult with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to ensure ongoing support for students returning to school, activities, and home following addiction treatment.

We can help you by: