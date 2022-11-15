Addiction Resources for Schools

You believe. And we do, too. All young people deserve the chance to figure out who they are, what they care about, and who they want to be when they grow up. But when alcohol or other drugs are in the picture, those dreams get put on hold or are lost for good.
At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, we specialize in helping young people find fresh starts and rebuild their hopes and dreams. Our nonprofit foundation helps young people live free from addiction and co-occurring mental health issues, and our expertise spans evidence-based prevention initiatives to proven-effective treatment and recovery programs.
Through published resources, clinical care, professional education and research, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is here for you—so you can be there for the students and families who count on you.
Turn to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for prevention and intervention resources to help students and families understand the risks and realities of alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use–and related issues including violence and anti-social behavior.
We can help you by:
Our evidence-based curricula are designed to prevent substance abuse, violence, and other anti-social behaviors. Best-selling titles include:
With targeted addiction intervention and support resources from the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, you can help students and families figure out their next steps when faced with substance abuse and related issues.
We can help you by:
Connecting staff with the latest thinking and best practices in intervention and assessment through professional conferences, on-site training, and professional development opportunities
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is your go-to source for individualized substance use treatment and recovery support for students and families struggling with addiction. Connect them with developmentally appropriate treatment and recovery solutions.
We can help you by:
Consult with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to ensure ongoing support for students returning to school, activities, and home following addiction treatment.
We can help you by:
Teen experimentation with alcohol and other drugs is something most parents fear—for good reason. Emerging research confirms the risks of early use. The younger a person is when he or she starts to drink or use other drugs, the more likely he or she is to engage in other harmful behaviors—and to develop addiction later in life.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers a vast array of educational resources to prevent risky behaviors and build resilience, including:
By 12th grade, nearly one-third of teens have used an illicit drug, and almost half have consumed alcohol. Teen alcohol and other drug use is commonplace, and parents need to take a closer look if you suspect your son or daughter is using.
Even if addiction is not in the picture, teen experimentation with alcohol and other drugs can result in severe and lasting consequences—accidents, unintentional overdoses, violence, sexual trauma and legal issues.
Find helpful tools and resources about the signs of teen alcohol and other drug use—and how to take steps to intervene when needed.
Is it addiction? Without expert assessment and diagnosis, the struggle to find answers can become an exhausting search that offers no resolution.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers a variety of assessment options, including:
Addiction changes everything about a young person. The way they think. How they feel. What they believe. Addiction affects judgment, emotions, and beliefs. That’s why youth and teen addiction treatment at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s residential and outpatient centers is holistic and personalized, providing care for the mind, body, and spirit.
Our rehab services for adolescents and young adults, ages 12–25, include:
Especially for young people newly clean and sober, staying connected with others in recovery is the healthiest move they can make. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers all kinds of formal and informal support, connecting young people and families with help and answers you can rely on, including: