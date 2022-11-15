An Individualized Screening and Brief Intervention Program

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's Teen Intervene program provides education, support and guidance for teens and their parents. The program is based upon the Teen Intervene curriculum.

Teen Intervene is designed as a comprehensive screening, brief intervention and referral to treatment (SBIRT) model of care. Teenagers who have experienced mild to moderate problems associated with alcohol or drug use work one-to-one with an addiction treatment counselor to identify and, ultimately, change their choices and behaviors.



Teaching Youth to Make Healthier Choices

Maybe your son or daughter was caught smoking marijuana or drinking with other underage kids. Maybe your child is beginning to experience problems at school or home as a result of alcohol or other drug use. They aren't addicted, but some type of intervention is needed.

Our research-based Teen Intervene program helps youth:

Identify the reasons they have chosen to use alcohol or other drugs,

Examine the effects of substance abuse in their lives

Learn to make healthier choices

Because Teen Intervene is designed to help teens who have experienced mild to moderate substance abuse, an assessment must first be completed to rule out a substance use disorder diagnosis. This assessment may be completed within the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation or through another program. If the assessment is completed by a program outside the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, a 60-minute introductory session with our addiction counseling team is held to discuss Teen Intervene's program goals and expectations.

A Personalized Approach

Each young person has his or her own reasons for using alcohol or other drugs and individual teens differ greatly in terms of their willingness to change. By focusing on individual goals and personalized feedback, Teen Intervene effectively addresses each young person's specific needs. Based on the SBIRT model, Teen Intervene consists of three one hour sessions with their individual addiction treatment counselor.

Teen Intervene Admissions

Referral

Anyone who is concerned about a teen's drug or alcohol use can refer him or her to Teen Intervene. This could be a parent, school professional, law enforcement official or other concerned person. To begin the process or to obtain more information, contact us.

Anyone who is concerned about a teen's drug or alcohol use can refer him or her to Teen Intervene. This could be a parent, school professional, law enforcement official or other concerned person. To begin the process or to obtain more information, contact us. Assessment

Teen Intervene is geared to help teens who have experienced mild to moderate substance use. A substance use assessment must be completed to rule out a diagnosis of addiction.

Teen Intervene is geared to help teens who have experienced mild to moderate substance use. A substance use assessment must be completed to rule out a diagnosis of addiction. Program Sessions

The program consists of three one hour sessions with a counselor. The first two sessions occur one-on-one between the teen and the counselor. Parents are invited to join the third session to address issues as a family.

Teen Intervene is a full SBIRT (screening, brief intervention and referral to treatment) program and may be covered by insurance. Please check specific policy and state regulations.