1-866-831-5700
You're Not Alone in Wondering...

Can I afford this?

Most insurance plans are accepted—with the exception of Medicare and Medicaid—and we'll help you understand costs upfront.

Will I have to take time off work?

Not necessarily—many programs offer evening, weekend options and virtual options.

Will I relate to anyone there?

 You'll meet people who get what you're going through—folks who are also juggling work, life, and trying to feel better. Everyone's here for similar reasons, and you'll probably find more in common than you expect.

What will people think?

Choosing to get help is one of the strongest, most self-aware things you can do. And your privacy? That's taken seriously—you're in a safe space where you can focus on yourself without worrying what others think.

Where do I even start?

Just reach out—we'll guide you through every step.

When you reach out, you'll talk with a friendly specialist who listens without judgment. It's confidential, pressure-free and focused on helping you understand your options—insurance, costs, and scheduling included.
 
  • Confidential conversation
  • Insurance and cost guidance
  • Scheduling that works for you

You Don’t Have to Hit Pause to Get Help

Virtual and in-person options

Evening and weekend scheduling

Personalized care plans

The personalization. The flexibility. The understanding that not everyone is in the exact same place. The way they approach each person is specialized . . . that's something I really valued.

A Grateful New York Alumna
Hazelden Betty Ford in New York

You'll Be Understood Here

By people who know what it’s like to question, struggle, and grow—because connection is part of recovery and you're not alone.

We’ll Help You Understand the Costs—Before You Commit

Most major insurance accepted

No surprise billing

Financial guidance available

