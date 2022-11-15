Skip to Main Content
Our World-Renowned Addiction Treatment Programs

Committed to Helping You Find Freedom from Addiction to Alcohol or Other Drugs

In recognizing addiction as a chronic disease and recovery as a new way of living, treatment at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is individualized, evidence-based, Twelve Step-inspired, and occurs over the long term through a continuum of care and support. Our inpatient and outpatient treatment programs are designed to give you the best opportunity to learn, change and begin healing—laying the foundation for the rest of your life. Through fellowship and the Twelve Steps, you will build on that foundation and find your path to a life free from addiction.

Learn more about the evidence-based practices and therapies we offer at our world-renowned addiction treatment centers. Together, we will overcome addiction.

Our Locations

Find a Treatment Center Near You

Each of the Foundation’s addiction treatment centers provide unique substance abuse treatment programs and mental health services. You can easily find a treatment center location near you. In addition, most of our services can be accessed virtually.

The personalization. The flexibility. The understanding that not everyone is in the exact same place. The way they approach each person is specialized . . . that's something I really valued.

A Grateful Alumna

Types of Treatment

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Models

Inpatient Treatment

Here’s basic information about what’s involved in residential treatment and ongoing care to support long-term sobriety.
Drug and Alcohol Detox

Withdrawal from drugs and/or alcohol can be life threatening. Learn about our medically supervised detox approach.
Outpatient Treatment

Outpatient drug and alcohol rehab provides a flexible option to get sober while still being able to work or go to school. Learn more.
Telehealth Addiction Treatment

If going to addiction treatment or mental health counseling in person is inconvenient or impractical for yourself or a loved one, consider virtual care options.
Programs & Services

Alcohol and Drug Addiction Specialized Programs

Opioid and Heroin Addiction

The opioid epidemic is taking a heavy toll on our hearts, our families and our communities. If you’re looking for compassionate and effective opioid addiction treatment for yourself or your loved one, you’ve come to the right place.
LGBTQ-Focused Addiction and Mental Health Treatment

Acceptance and validation are key to addiction recovery—and key to your care in our specialized LGBTQ treatment programs.
Drug and Alcohol Rehab for Older Adults

Addiction affects all ages. Learn more about the Recovery@50Plus drug and alcohol rehab program for older adults at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
Addiction Treatment for Professionals

Do you work in a safety-sensitive or high-profile profession? Are you worried that seeking help for addiction could hurt your career? Our treatment experts will help you get well and navigate return-to-work issues.
Teen and Young Adult Drug Rehab

Think your teen might be struggling with substance use and/or mental health challenges? We can help. Hazelden Betty Ford has programs and professionals who specialize in providing the care your child needs and deserves.
Alcohol and Drug Addiction Treatment for Women

Take the first courageous steps to reclaiming your life from addiction, with treatment and recovery services designed specifically for the woman you are and aspire to be.
