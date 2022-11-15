As we reflect on 2022, we are bolstered by you—our alumni, families and friends—and hopeful about the future of the bold vision we share: empowering recovery and well-being for all.
Thanks to you, tens of thousands of people received the support, resources and tools they needed to initiate and then thrive in recovery. Whether they struggled with active addiction themselves or found their lives upended by a loved one's challenges, Hazelden Betty Ford was there for them—thanks to your support.
From left: Board of Trustee Vice Chair, MaryPat Woodard; Chair, Bill Parker; and President & CEO, Joseph Lee, MD
We are grateful to the supporters who made the lifesaving work of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation possible in 2022. Thank you for joining with us to be a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by substance use and mental health conditions.
$10,000,000+
Diana Davis Spencer Foundation#
$5,000,000 — $9,999,999
Joyce* and Max* Wildman
$2,500,000 — $4,999,999
Daniels Fund#
Goldring Family Foundation#
MaryPat Woodard#
$1,000,000 — $2,499,999
Anne Searle Bent#
Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation
Maria J. McDonald#
Robb Charitable Gift Fund#
Scaife Family Foundation
$500,000 — $999,999
Anonymous
E.T. Bradley#
Brian and Marlene Dooner#
Shirley and Andrew Kahn#
Mary and John Power#
$250,000 — $499,999
Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation
Brad and Kim Blevins#
Tela Gallagher Mathias#
Peter I. and Helen Georgeson Charitable Remainder Unitrust
Bill and Anne Parker#
John F. Rasor#
Almine and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso
J.D. Simpson*#
Carolyn Trenery*
Claudia and Paul Zumbro#
$100,000 — $249,999
Anonymous (2)
Anonymous, in loving memory of Esther E. Sternberg
Austin Family Foundation
BCS Family Foundation
Karen and Frank Boykin#
Adair and Susan Brown#
Patrick and Aimee Butler Family Foundation#
Saffron and Tim Case#
Lori Engebritson
Susan Shannon Engeleiter
Margaret and Gregg Eskenazi#
Ferm Family#
Wolfgang E. Giesecke and William E. Vastardis Family Fund of Horizons Foundation#
Janienne and Patrick Hackett#
Ann Highet#
Helen Johnson-Leipold and Craig Leipold
William C. Moyers#
John D. Picotte Family Foundation#: John D. Picotte and Maggie J. Hines-Picotte Brooke Picotte and Scott Corrigan Meg and Tom MacClarence John D. Picotte Jr., and Meghan Picotte
Donna and Rob Reifschneider
Leo and Molly Varley Family Fund of the McGlynn Family Foundation#
$50,000 — $99,999
Anonymous (5)
Boyle Family Foundation
Jacqueline Clarke
The Dodson Foundation, Inc.
Joanna and Phillip Frasier
Grant Fuhr Foundation
William Gipson
Haggerty Family Foundation Megan and John Haggerty
Kova Foundation, Inc.#
Rosita Manocherian
Yael and Jed Manocherian
Melisa Reasner McGuire
Advised Endowment Fund, Rancho Santa Fe Foundation
Judith and Bill Moyers
The Nicholson Brothers Fund#
Charles F. Rechlin
RJK Foundation#
David Roberson#
Alfred Sedgwick*
Mary Sheehan
Andrea Stimmel and Jeffrey Degree#
Emily Williams
$25,000 — $49,999
Anonymous
Anschutz Foundation
Bayley Family Foundation
Bill’s Wish
Cargill, Inc.
Max Cohen
Employees of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
Maggie and Ronan Harty
Paul* and Ursula Heinen
Ina Kay Foundation
Knutson Construction
Mary Kowalski through Evercore Trust
Charles Stewart Mott Foundation
Marjorie B. Salter Trust
Pam and Mike Sime
Elizabeth Skarie and Jerry Greenfield
Mary and Quint Studer
Synchrony Financial
F.T. Weyerhaeuser Family Fund
Anne M. and W. Christopher White
Paula and Daniel Wilson
$10,000 — $24,999
Anonymous (4)
Susan Ford Bales#
Bill Anderson, in memory of his wife Tina
John N. Beck
Blessings of Sobriety
Connie and Ken Bogan
Tom and Michelle Bradley
Gary Broad Foundation
Mary and Jeffrey Brown
William Browne Family
Stephen D. and Sara A. Browning#
Doug and Kathryn Burgum
Katrien Neukermans Burlinson Fund Silicon Valley Community Foundation
Bushwood CC/FCD Foundation
Richard Caesar
The Cameron Fund
Cindy* and Chip Chamness
The Clark Family Fund Lindsay Clark and Danijel Medic Paul and Carolyn Clark
Cathy and Steve Cook
Catherine H. and John H. Crawford III Family Foundation
Thomas and Lee Dagger
Epsilon Lambda Sigma Pi
Facebook, Inc.
Nelson Farris
Joseph F. and Mary M. Fleischacker Family Foundation
Jerry Gibbs
Susan Fox Gillis
Debra Glendening
Robert Goff
Robert Goldrich
Reverend Nancy and Paul Gossling
Hammel Green and Abrahamson, Inc.
Josh Hartmann
Holly E. Humphreys*
Sally and Joel Hughes
Ruth and John Huss
Jerry Pate Turf & Irrigation, Inc.
JFM Foundation
Fred, Lois and Jeffrey Joast, in loving memory of their son & brother Henry J. Joast
The Johnson Family Foundation
Barbara and Allen Kannapell
Dan and Arlene Kirby
Drew Leander
Jill and Joe Lee
Clay Leser
Mairs and Power, Inc.
Barbara Manocherian
Nancy and Alan Manocherian
Robert Manocherian
Za and Donald Manocherian
McAllister Family Fund
Toni and Tom McGlynn
Tim and Debby McKenna
Cheryl and Dick* McKinley
Nadine N. Moseley Foundation
Walter and Rebecca Mosher
William C. Moyers through the Martin Family Foundation
Suzanne and Brendan Mulshine
Gail Munsell
Terrance and Bette Noble Foundation
Mary* and Norman* Pattiz
Judy M. Poferl Charitable Fund
Patricia Radcliffe
Amber and John Rasor
Diane and Rob Reinhart
Paul Robert
Carolyn and Bennett Rosenthal
Terry Meyerhoff Rubenstein and Dr. James Rubenstein
Ruth Fund Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund
RWR Management Company, LLC
Adolph & Ruth Schnurmacher Foundation, Inc.
Arch W. Shaw Foundation
Maureen Sheehan
Jill and David Sly
Steele Family Foundation
Carrie and Tom Stephenson
TisBest Philanthropy
Tracy Family Foundation
Mary and Rick Van Horne
W. Second Growth Foundation
Dede and Ken Wandel
William E. Welsh Jr. Family Fund New York Community Trust
Ben and Mary Whitney Fund of The Minneapolis Foundation
Carole Wiesbrook
$5,000 — $9,999
Anonymous (6)
Anonymous, in memory of Charles Triplett (Trip) Dennis
Marianne and Jeffrey Allinder
Kristine and Bruce Amborn
Jon and Young Anderson
Barb and Andy Aylward
Janet and Rick Barlow
Douglas Baum
Christine and John Browner
Jean and Mike Buckley
Charities Aid Foundation of America
Chobani, LLC
City Club Foundation
Bill & Liz Crowley Charitable Fund
Dayton King Foundation
Dellwood Foundation
Adele Dilschneider
Cynthia and Bruce Driscoll
Laura and Edward Duran
Heidi and Mark Enright
Barbara Farris
Anne and Litton Field, Jr.
James Fisher
Rebecca and Dale Fredell
Darlene Gieser*
James Grandberg Family Charitable Fund
Leonard and Jerry Greenbaum Family Foundation, Inc.
Peggy and Jim Greenbaum
Kelly and Hunter Hamm
Michael and Jennifer Hansen Charitable Gift Fund
Larry Hay
Kathy Hensel
Jackie and Marc Hertz
Betty* and Brad* Hinker
Megan Holmes
Barbara and Spiro Hondros
Tom and Edwina Johnson Family Foundation
William Josephson
Shane Larck
Lear Family Foundation
Judy and William Lindquist
Mad River Foundation
Fred and Jen Manocherian
Dorothy and Duane* McDowell
Ruth C. Mead
Ruth Mickelsen and William Manning#
Moffett Family Philanthropic Fund
Peter Morimoto
The William F. O’Connor Foundation
Nancy Orr
Marcia Page and John Huepenbecker
PJT Partners
Deborah Harmon Rankin
Rich May, PC
Jan and Gus Ritchey
Mary Roberds
Ronda Robinson
Bob Rosencrants
Christy Rudwall#
Bruce C. Ryrie and David Arena
Mitchell Schear Charitable Fund
Chuck and Lyn Schwager
Nancy Louann Shaner
Mary Lynn and Warren Staley
Swigert Warren Foundation
Thiry-O’Leary Foundation
Jill and Robert Thomas Charitable Fund
Andrew and Linnea Turner Family Fund Minneapolis Foundation
Judy and John Vosika
Donald Warne
Catherine L. Weyerhaeuser 2012 Charitable Trust
David P. Wilke
Peekie Wolfensohn
Megan A. and Thomas K. Wuest Charitable Fund of Oregon Community Foundation
$1,000 — $4,999
Anonymous (27)
Justin Abbinante
Mary Jo and Mark Abbott
Bruce Addison Family Foundation
Julia Alexander and Eric Lund
Allen Family Fund
Roberta Allen
Theodore Allison
Peggy Allumbaugh
Alpine Floor Covering, Inc.
AmazonSmile Foundation
Anchor Capital Advisors, LLC
Rita and Matthew Andis
Robert Annunziata
Appel Family Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation
Bennett Applegate
Marc Apps
Michael Arends, in honor of Helen Arends
Elana and Anthony J. Arens
Andy Arizala II
Keith Bailey
Baillon Family Foundation, Inc.
Elaine Baker
Marty and Keith Baker
Pamela Baker
Balkan Construction, LLC
Barncard Family Fund
Michael Barr
Debra Bauman
Foundation US Charitable Gift Trust
Loren and Dee Berg
Tim Beringer
Bernick Family Foundation
Elizabeth Berrien
Joan and Steve Birkeland
Cathy and Jim Blaha
Bloomer Family Foundation
Sandy and David Boles
Bone Roofing Supply, Inc.
Bonfire.com
Len Bower
Carol and Rick Brabbee
Ray Branstiter
Bright Funds Foundation
BrightSpring Health Services
William Brodie
Bob and Barb Bromeland
Carol and Conley Brooks
Edward and Lane Brooks
Joel Brunt
Keith Butus
Margy and Ralph Caccia
Jennie and Dick Carlson
Todd Carlson
Bonnie and Maurice Casey
Kelly Ann and Stephen Cavagnaro
Kelly Chaka
Jane and John Chanon
Moya and Robert Chase
James D. Childs and Kathleen Freeman
Rachel Christensen
Eileen and Jim Christmas
Barbara and Bill Cirone
Greg Clevenger
CLF Foundation
Mike Cochran
Karen and Scott Cochrane
Coda Gallery
Pearl Cohen
Community Health Charities Minnesota
Carla and Bob Conaty
Cynnie and Stephen Cook
Credo Fund
Darcy Charitable Fund
Jeff Davidoff
Megan Dayton
Ned Deacon
Steve Dearholt
Linda and Philip Dech
Claudia and Steven Dey
Anita and John Diachina
Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation, Inc.
Julie and Mark Diedrich
Benn DiPasquale
Mrs. Stan D. Donnelly, Jr. and Family
Janet and Glenn Dorfman
Dougin Family Foundation, Inc.
Joanne Douglas
Jacqueline and Kevin Doyle
Kerry and Marcia Doyle
Beverley and Fletcher Driscoll
Sarah and Matt Dryden
Sue and Rick Dubay
Sue Duif
Paige Dupuie
Noel Durrant
Mr. Jonathan Earp
Colleen and Mike Ecker
Teri Edman
Julia Edwards
Anne and Fred Ehle
Kristie and Jason Eid
Jack and Nita Enoch
Carol and Guy Estes
Lynn Ettestad
Esperanza Evans
Dietmar Exler
Kenneth Fabbre Family Foundation
Katie Fairbank
Elizabeth R. Farver
FBC Chemical Corp.
Fickbohm Family Legacy Fund
Kari Field
First Republic
Ward Fisher
Brian and Suzanne Flaherty
Rebecca Flaherty
John Flannery, Jr., MD
Steven Flynn
FMH Don Thiry
Dennis Fogarty and Chris Albright
Sarah F. Ford and Calvin R. Ford Family Fund
Cindy and Bill Fowler
Shane Fox
Friends Meeting of Washington, DC
Ronald Frus
Patti and Wayne Fuchs
Kathleen Fuller
Shelley and Paxton Gagnet
Martha and Ron Gagnon
Paul Garfinkel
Chris Gautreau
Noelle and John George
Sima and Morad Ghadamian
Ginger and Jim Giefer
Kelly Gieser and Nathan Wardwell
Kim and James Gilbert
GiveMN
Dr. and Mrs. John W. Given
Ray Glendrange, MD, and Mrs. Jenny Glendrange
Matthew Goldblatt
Connie and Myron Gordin
Susan and John Gorman
Gail Gorton
Sara Goto
Robert Graham
Mary and Randy Green
Ground Companies, LP Gene and Edna Ground
Rich Guidotti
Deb H.
Debbie and Dean Haagenson
Michael Haffner
Sandra and Ty Hagen
Herbert and Gertrude Halverstadt Foundation
Judy Hamby
Terry and Mark Hanback
Cindy and Donald Hannah
Adrienne Hardesty
William Harris
Merry Hart
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Employees
Texas Hemmaplardh and Robert McCarter
Nancy Herbert
Thomas and Susan Herring Fund
Kathrine E. and Louis F. Hill
Lisa Hines and Ed Zielinski
Joan Hoeck
Robert Hogan and Catherine Yaussy
Margot and Stephen Holland Charitable Fund
Jane Hooper
David Hopkins
Daniel Huckabay
Walter M. Hughes, Jr. and Patricia E. Sadler Charitable Fund
Sharon and Steve Huling
Alisa and Guy Humphrey
Hussman Family Foundation
John Hynes
Employees of IBM
Stephanie and Jim Iliff
Maria and Ron Importico
Independent Charitable Gift Fund
Becky and Jeff Jackson
Amy and Marty Janning
Jeff and Debra Jay
Mary and Mike Johnson
Pat and Larry Johnson
Sharon and Fredrik Johnson
Theia Johnson
Christiane Joubert
Mr. Doug Joyce
KaiserAir, Inc.
Linda and Patrick Kane
Peter Kaufman
Jason and Kristen Keller
Emily and Charlie Kelley
Vickie Kelley
Traci and Bill Kennedy
Melinda and Chris Kenney
Deborah Killinger
Sally and Bernie Killoran Fund of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, Inc.
Betty Kinzel
Deanna and Donald Kivi
Carl W. Knobloch II
Dedi and David Knox
Susanne and Bernard Konrady
Darlene and Greg Kosin
Judy and Alan Kosloff
Jessica Kracl
Julie Krueger
Margie and Frank Kulp
Mariette and Mel Labrosse
Ladies of the Kitchen, LLC
William J. Lammers
Greg Lane
Mary and Tom Lanspa
Carole Larson
Jean and Kent Larson
LaSalle Network
Allison Lascelle
Lenox Foundation, Inc.
Ina Leonard
Lesser Family Fund
Barbara and Jim Lester
Eliana Leve
Phil and Sharon Lindau Family Fund National Christian Foundation Twin Cities
Cynthia and Arthur Lindskov
Hollis Linginfelter
Rebecca and Chris Lobsinger
George H. Love II
Emmett and Margaret Lyne
John MacArthur and Renee Khatami
Peter Madel, Jr.
Norma and Doug Madsen
Brian Mahoney
John and Debra Mahoney
Kevin Mahoney
Heide Mairs
Mary and Larry Marshall
David and Laura Martin
J. William McCallum III
Judy and John McCarter
Rachelle and Scott McClintock
Patricia and Stephen McCormack
Moira McGinley and Scott Nair
Kristin and Doug McNamara
MCP Charitable Foundation, Inc.
Pete and Mia McPherson
Phyllis McPhillips
Elizabeth and John McQueston
Jeffrey Meyer
Janene and Fred Mickel
Amelia and Aaron Milbank
Mike and Elston Miles
Rebecca Mitchell and Scott Johnson
George Molsbarger
Jonathan and Brynn Moody
Kimberly and Paul Moore
Mark Moorman
Janice and Donald Mottinger
Megan Moyer
Henry Moyers
Sam Mullis
Lester Munson
S.V. Nafzger Family Fund
Jay Nayak
Douglas Neimann
Paul Nelson and Shobha Sinha
John Newby
Sandra Newing
Margaret and Danny Nikitas
Patrick Nissley
Dennis Noonan
Christine O’Connor
Jon Olson
Matthew Olson
Jean Opheim
Otzen Family Foundation
Patricia Owen
John Paduano
Anita and Patrick Pakiz
Bill Palmer
Sharon and Marvin Passkoff
Frank Woods Petersen
Deborah Phillips and Michael Krimminger
Tad and Cindy Piper Fund of The Minneapolis Foundation
Pledgeling Foundation
Molli and Kenneth Pletcher
The Pohl Family
Gregory Poore
Mark and Marie Porter
Justin Pratt
Earl Prescott
Melissa and Kent Rademacher
Bill and Jane Rader
William Radue
Nancy Jeanne Ralston
Dee Rambeau
Laree and Arch Rambeau
Lynn and Peter Ramme
Joyce and Gerard Raney
Laura and Thomas Rasmussen
Mary Rasmussen and David Chapek
Thomas Reed
Dar and Geri Reedy
Kimberly and Larry Reese
Renaissance Charitable Foundation, Inc.
Rhein Family Charitable Fund
Rhino Capital Advisors, LLC
Marvin Richards
Mary Richards
Lynne Richer
Anita B. & Howard S. Richmond Foundation, Inc.
Jacquelynn Richmond
Gene and Carol Rintels
Judy and Bob Ritter
Jean Vukas Roberts and Scott Roberts
Scott Roberts
Cristy Robertson
Kathy Rockwell
Roe Foundation, Inc.
Marty Root
Eigil Rothe
Lisa and Jeffrey Rowsey
Kalyn Rulis
Joyce and Donald* Rumsfeld
Sue Ruth
Michaela Saly
L. Paul Samson Family
Michael Sarris
Susan Schade
Lisa and Dan Schimmel
Paul Schneider
Cari and Jeffrey Schnipper
Patricia and Ed Scott
Noah Seiler
Linda and Marv Seppala
Diana Serrell
Mike Setter
Melissa Fors Shackelford and Glen Shackelford
Daniel Shea and P. Stephanie Stokes
Erin Sheehan and Matt Urbanowicz
Carrie and Rodney Shifflett
Shine Associates, LLC
Shine Wealth
Cheryl Shult
SK Foundation
Joseph Skrajewski
Val and Sorell Slaymaker
Mary and Michael Smale
Chris and Dean Smith
Sandy and Dave Solberg
Beatrice Solis
Jim Solomon
Maureen and Jon Spencer
Bill Stanley
Kirk Steinseifer
Kristin and Gerald Stenson
Ira and Kay Stolzer
Christina Stone
Susan Stout
Stracke Family Fund
John F. Suby*
Cyndee and Steve Sundquist
Karen and Jason Sussman Family Foundation
June and Richard Swartz
TA Realty, LLC
Marilyn and Joseph Tapajna
Liza Tassinari
David V.N. Taylor Foundation
James A. Taylor
Judy and Dick Terry
Paul Tewes
Sharon Thaler
B. Thiem
Anne and Peter Thomas
Elizabeth S. Thompson Fund
Thomson Reuters
Susan and Michael Thonis
Tracy and Ernest Thurber
Marisa Todd and Randal Stueve
Eileen Robb Trebesch Charitable Gift Fund
Ms. Tracy Tucker
Mac Tull
Douglas Unger Philanthropic Fund Jewish Federation of Las Vegas
Karen Valentine and Dean Helgeson
James W. Vandehei and Autumn H. Vandehei Family Fund
Mary and Mark Van Domelen
Richard and Diane Van Grunsven Family Foundation
Vista Foundation
Viuker-Banister Fund
Carl and Mary Voss
Tessa Voss
Wendy Wade
Amy Walen
Lon and Peggy Walters
Cynthia and Steven Wanamaker
Al and Mariette* Ward
Diane and Loren Wasson
Jeff Wayne
Webb Family Fund
Rebecca and Brad Weprin
Nancy Weyerhaeuser
Debbie and Matthew Wheat
Debbie and Gary Whicker
Audrey White
Sarah Whitlock
Guy Wiebking
Sharon Wiebking
Colleen and Keith Wietecki
Nathan Wiita
Frank Wilberding
Joe and Judy Williams
Kelly Williams and Andrew Forsyth
Charles Wimmer
Women’s Foundation of Minnesota
Gloria Perez and John Harens
Charles L. Wright III
Lea Wulf
Stephanie Wyler and Scott Croswell
Bob Yari
Sharon McDonald Young
Lee Zacharias
MJ Zuckerman
*Deceased; #Multi-year Pledge
With thanks to those who have made our shared vision part of their legacy. Your generosity will empower recovery for generations to come.
Anonymous (81)
Ella Langdon Alford*
Dick Allen*
Mary K. Allen
John Altschul
Bernadette Pini St. Lawrence Ames*
Camille B. Amy*
David Amy
John Amy
Katherine Anderton*
David Austin
Buck Baker
Ralph Baker
Bob Balinski*
Karin S. Bannerot, RN, MSN
Edward Bayuk
Douglas and Diane Beaudoin
Lisa J. Becker
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Beil
Yuriko Bellesiles
Pat Benedict
Susan Berger
Ronald T. Bergstrom*
Jo Anne Berschet
Edra Blixseth
Tim Blixseth
Eugene Boe*
Sherry and John Boop
Ms. Mary Ann Bowser
Al Bradley
Tony Brady
Caroline Strang Branstad*
Ruth Vollrath Braun*
Betsy and Ole Bredrup
Sidney Bremer
Reverend Sandra Britton
Karl and Sandy Brogren
Dr. Josephine H. Brown*
Susan Bruce
Diane Bryers
Dorothy and George* Bujnoch
L. Keith Bulen*
Norene Bunker*
Will Burrington
Aimee M. Butler*
Cooley O. Butler*
Malcolm Butler*
Mary Butler and Loren Mickelsen
Ms. Barry Goodwin Carbonell*
Maria Rita Caso
Ernie Chabot*
Joyce Chabot
Kelly Chaka and Denny Gehrisch*
Cathy Charboneau
William O. Claassen*
Jeanne C. Clark*
Jacqueline Clarke
Bernice Clutteur*
Jan Clymer
Pearl Cohen
Wayne Cohen*
Hugh Connerty
Bruce Conybeare
Ronald P. Cook*
Max E. Cooklin, in memorium, Christina Henning Cooklin
Noel Coon
Ann C. Cooper
David C. Cooper*
Sol Courtman
Robert and Desiree Covington
R. Scott Cramer
Alan J. Cunnien*
Rebecca Dalton
Kathryn* and Wayne Damerow
Carol A. Davis
Neal J. Dean*
Connie Deanovich and David M. Stevenson
Peter Deluca
Al and Leonie DeRamus
Tom and Jan DeSmet
Jeanne* and Edwin Diner
Benn S. DiPasquale
Carmelle Dolega
Tony Doom
Tom Doyle
Elizabeth A. Drutschmann
Aurora* and Dennis Dukes
Frances Dulaney
John W. Dutcher*
Glenn* and Betty* Edquist
Nancy Edwards
Jay Ehrlich and Cecila Hamilton
Mr.* and Mrs.* James Donald Elder
Karen Elliott
Yvonne Ervin*
Janet H. Eyre*
Sara Fagin
Fahlstedt Family Trust
Lee Faulconer*
Marie C. Fauth*
Joe Favazza*
Sam Fehrenz*
William* and Beverly Fichtner
Catherine M. Fisher*
Gregory and Francene Fisher
James Fisher
Mary Fisher
Jill Flores*
Estate of Donald A. Fonte
President Gerald R. Ford* and Mrs. Betty Ford*
Steven Forry
Virginia Frankel*
Dennis W. Frankenberry*
Katie Heil Frankenberry
Thomas Freitag*
Tim Gaffney
Paula Gardin
G.L. (Jerry) Gaumond*
James Geckler and Peter Jackson
Kelly Chaka and Denny Gehrisch*
Sheila Gennuso*
Susan M. Gentry*
Sandra D. George
Kelly Gieser
Ren Girdler
David W. Givens, Jr.
Karen Glenn
Jim and Lisa Glowacki
Charles Godchaux*
Minnie Gold*
Gail Gorton
Philip and Lori Grandmont
Isa Grasmick*
Tom Graves
Alice M. Gray*
In memory of Victor Green from your loving daughter Rebecca
Peggy and Jim Greenbaum
Ms. Barbara Greenberg
Rev. Gordon R.* and Esther O. Grimm
Martin and Jane Gross
Gene and Edna Ground
Dr. Stephen and Patricia Gulbrandsen
Ed and Marlene Guttenberg
Robert and Barbara Hadley
Paul Hagle
Gordon Hall*
Bill and Barbara Hardy*
Clara L. Harris*
William P. Harris
Margaret B. Hassett
William D. Hassett, Jr.*
Alice Henseler*
Robert S. Herbert
Reverend Alan A. Herbst*
Annie and Jim Hewgley
Eddie and Retta Hight
Robert R. and Jaclyn Tilley Hill Family Charitable Fund
Betty Ann Hoehn
In memory of John-Jack Hoffman, Peter & Jone Hoffman
Sondra and Mike Hogan
Gail Holcomb
Jerry Holcomb*
Judi Hollis
Rick and Rita Homan
James D. Hruska*
Will Hudson
Henry Huestis*
Holly E. Humphreys*
John and Ruth Huss
Mell and Nancy Jackson
Roger N. Jaeger
Mary Frances James*
Millie Jensen*
Andrew Jeon, MD*
Mary E. Jernstadt*
Kenneth Jewell
Bill Jewitt*
Gary W. Johnson
Gilbert E. Johnson*
Susan Joynt
Tony and Yolanda Joynt
Gregg Juarez*
Edward D. Juergens*
Andrew F. and Shirley L. Kahn
Ann Dubrul Kalthoff*
Dave and Paula Kamps
Nancy A. Karnes*
Joan Katz*
James A. Keenan, Jr. and Mary Louise Keenan*
Mr.* and Mrs.* Henry J. Kehe
Roger T. Kelley*
Bob Kemper
Jean T. Kersulis*
Dan and Arlene Kirby
Judy & Alan Kosloff
Kim Koslow
Susan Evenson Kotecki
Gene* and Justine Kraft
Mark Kramer*
Joan Kroc*
Ann Kugel
Ann B. Kuhn*
Arthur Lague*
William J. Lammers
Reed Lampley
Jay Robert Larkin*
Richard (Ree) H.* and Betty J. Lasker
Dr. S. Katherine Laughon
Joe* and Doris* Letourneau
Nancy Lindau*
James and Pat Linehan
Janet Litvin
Gail M. Lloyd*
Kathryn H. Lofvegren*
Eric Lund
John P. Lunden*
Laurie Lunsford
Dr. John MacDougall and Mrs. Priscilla MacDougall
Norman F. Mack*
Eddie Mackay
Donald MacMillan
Doug and Norma Madsen
Brian Mahoney
Mary Virginia Mallett*
Jennifer A. Markoe
Michael Martella
Geoff Mason
Marje Mathers*
Joseph* and Lucille* Maun
Corrin Maure
Margaret* and Michael* McCarthy
Jan McDonough
Michael and Jane McDonough
Dorothy and Duane* McDowell
Margaret J. McFarland*
Kevin and Cindy McGuire
Cheryl McKinley
A. Thomas McLellan, PhD
Douglas and Kristi McNamara
William* and Margaret* A. McNamee
Dean B. McPhail
Carol Meier*
Gary Mercer
Mary J. Meuwissen
Jerry Meyer
Mark and Susan Miller
Howard Millstein
Karyn Kay Minar, in honor of Connie M. and Gayle M.
Connie and Byron Mizuha
Pat Mohr
Philip Monaghan*
Jeanne Morrison*
Jim Morrison
Skip* and Jody* Mott
William C. Moyers
Eileen Mueller
Carol Munson
William* and Ann* Murphy
Max G. Nagel and Judith E. Nagel
Linda Nathan*
Mr. Michael Neatherton and Mrs. Maria Neatherton
Ned Novogroski*
Christine Maria O’Connor
Mr. Arthur Okner
Pierre and Jane Olney
Jon D.* and Mary H.* Olson
Joan O’Neil*
George O’Sullivan*
Victor Ottenstein*
James Owens*
Mickey Palitz
Nancy Cochrane Palmer*
Roger R. Palmer*
Helen Pappas, in memory of Nicholas Pappas
John Parkhurst*
Ms. Becky Paschall
Ms. Patricia Patterson
Dr. Mary Pattiz* and Mr. Norman Pattiz*
Mr. Derek Paulson
Laura Paulisich and Behzad Afshar-Naseri
Mr. Paul Pavlat and Ms. Carol Glenn
Carl* and Annette* Pepper
Kenneth D. Peters
Jack* and Brenda Petersen
Mr.* and Mrs.* Walter W. Peterson
Sally Phinny
Mr.* and Mrs.* Allan R. Phipps
Carol Pine
Patty Pinson*
Ms. Kathryn Platt
Mr. Ralph Pleasant
Mr. Peter Pocklington and Ms. Eva Pocklington
Chuck Poore
Kathy Poore*
Malcolm* and Carol* Price
Mrs. Joan Probasco and Mr. William Probasco
Tim and Gloria Rajkowski
Freda Reaser*
Charles Rechlin
Elizabeth Reed*
Dar and Geri Reedy
Mr. Robert Reifschneider and Mrs. Donna Reifschneider
Marcia Renaux
Ms. Lisa Reynolds
Janet Rhodes*
Robert B. Ridder*
John L. Riegel Jr.*
Ed and Darlene Riegert
Mrs. Meredith Riekse
Julie Riessman
Georgia Jean Rinker*
Dr. Michael Ritz
Ira and Cini Robb
Mr. Kenneth Robinson and Mrs. Bonnie Robinson
Mark Robinson
Stephen H. Rodgers*
Pete Roess
Mrs. Jeanne Rohrer and Mr. Mark Rohrer
Mr. James O. Rorvig*
Mr. Richard Rouse and Mrs. Iby Rouse
Lynne Ruffin*
Dianne and Charlie Russ
Ruth Fund
Tina Ruttenberg
Tom Salstone*
Hedda P. Saltz
Wendell and Victoria Samson
Louise H. Saunders*
William F. Scandling*
Carlin Scherer, PhD
Harold and Alice* Schlenker
Mr. Joseph Scott
Alfred Sedgwick*
Kathy Seidel
Mary Beth Self
Chuck Semrow and Carrie Buck
Dr.* & Mrs.* Sid John Shafer
Lisa and Dudley Shaffer Anderson
George Shepard*
Alida White Sherman*
Corinne Shotliff
Carrie and Doug Sibila
Mr.* and Mrs. James Simpson III
Mr. Mark Smith
Robert E. Snyder*
Mary Spencer*
Deborah St. Laurent
Katheryn Stamm*
Nanette L. Stavis Revocable Trust
Clifford* and Carol* Stiles
Linda and Frank Stone
Robert O. Sullivan*
Anne Reich Sunkel
Mr. William Taffe, Sr. and Mrs. Robin Taffe
Judy and Jerry* Tamkin
Stephanie Tanler
Helen Gwyn Taws
Florence Thoke*
Mr. James Thompson and Mrs. Karen Thompson
John Miles Thompson* and Wanda Thompson
Mrs. Laura Tirsch
Harry Tod*
Kevin Tomm*
Mr. Bill Tschantz* And Mrs. Nathalie Tschantz*
William John Upjohn*
Carolyn and Mike Vale
Ted Vandling*
Mrs. Carole Vignau
Robert* and Helen* Waddle
Victor T. Wahl*
Mrs. Sheila Wald and Mr. Stephen Wald
Joe Walk
Rev. Paul Walker
Louie and Peggy Walters
Dr. Marvine Weatherby*
Dr. Paul Weiseth
Ms. Judy Wells
John Wendt*
Gregory and Jacqueline Wennes
Gardner* and Louise* West
Matthew S. Whisman, in honor of Steve Whisman and David Wall
Richard Wilcox and Julia O. Wilcox*
Joyce and Max Wildman*
Francis A. Wilhelm Jr.*
Dr. Paul Wilkes
Mr. George Willcox and Mrs. Colleen Willcox
Harriet T. Williams*
Jack Williams*
Mr. Mark Williamson and Mrs. Maryellen Williamson
Mr. Raymond Willie, Jr. and Mrs. Ellen Willie
Jim and Janet Wilson
Mr. Allen Winslow and Mrs. Carol Winslow
Mr.* and Mrs.* James S. Womack
Christopher and Heather-Lee Wysong
Louise K. Yates*
Marie Zimney*
*Deceased
Board of Trustees
Susan Ford Bales
Ruth Barker
Kathryn Helgaas Burgum
William J. Cirone
Susan Engeleiter
James Frey
James R. Greenbaum
Ann B. Highet
Joseph Lee, MD
Lester Munson
Bill Parker
Mary Turner Pattiz, PhD*
Gloria Perez
John Power, Sr.
Rob Reifschneider
Cini Gannon Robb
Mike Sime
Cameron Strang
Quinton Studer
Donald Warne, MD, MPH
Jonathan Webb
MaryPat Woodard
Board of Governors
William J. Cirone
Carlton Erickson, PhD
Derek Francis
Hon. Susan Fox Gillis
John F. Kelly, PhD
Joseph Lee, MD
Stacie Mathewson
Mary Turner Pattiz, PhD*
Bennett Rosenthal
Timothy Sheehan, PhD*
Mike Sime
Cameron Strang
Constance M. Weisner, PhD
President's Council
Gregg Eskenazi
Jeffrey Goldring
Walton Vetter Goldring
Paul Gossling
Jaclyn Tilley Hill
A. John Huss, Jr.
Philip Lawrence
R. Brad Martin
John Power, Sr.
John G. Rice
Mike Sime
Betty Ford Center Council
Adair Brown
James R. Greenbaum
Eric Lund
Stacie Mathewson
Stephen McCormack
Maria McDonald
Cheryl McKinley
Peter Morimoto
Dee Rambeau
John Rasor
Rob Reifschneider
Roberta Reifschneider
Brian Rosenstein
Bernard Ruiz-Picasso
Christopher M. Tull
Chicago Council
Doug Baum
Lindsay Clark
Hon. Susan Fox Gillis
James Hofheimer
Lois Joast
Brendan M. Mulshine
Lester Munson
Daniel Nikitas
Janis Robinson
Arch W. Shaw II
Philip Szczepaniak
Frank Wilberding, Jr.
Florida Council
Michael Fina
Carl Locke
Lori Ports
Minnesota Council
Janet Carlson
Litton Field
Theia Johnson
Elizabeth King
John Magnuson
Nancy Orr
Andrea Stimmel
Catherine Lane Weyerhaeuser
New York Council
Ronan Harty
Margaret Brennan Hassett
Steven Hornstock
Robert. M. Manocherian
Judith Davidson Moyers
Charles Rubenstein
Paul Zumbro
Pacific Northwest Council
Barbara Farris
Ann B. Highet
Donald Thiry
Society of Canada Council
Grant Fuhr
Brian Mahoney
*Deceased