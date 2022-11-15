The Bold Vision We Share

As we reflect on 2022, we are bolstered by you—our alumni, families and friends—and hopeful about the future of the bold vision we share: empowering recovery and well-being for all.

Thanks to you, tens of thousands of people received the support, resources and tools they needed to initiate and then thrive in recovery. Whether they struggled with active addiction themselves or found their lives upended by a loved one's challenges, Hazelden Betty Ford was there for them—thanks to your support.