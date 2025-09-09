Call today to speak confidentially with a recovery expert or take our brief self-test.
Amphetamines are powerful stimulant drugs that affect the brain and body in unique and significant ways. Whether prescribed or illicit, amphetamine use can lead to serious health consequences, including addiction. If you're concerned about your use of/dependence on amphetamines or someone else's, you're not alone—and help is available.
Amphetamines—like amphetamine-dextroamphetamine (better known by brand names like Adderall) and d-amphetamine—work by stimulating your central nervous system. They boost levels of dopamine and norepinephrine, two brain chemicals that help regulate mood, attention and energy.
That's why these medications are often prescribed to treat conditions like ADHD and narcolepsy. When used as directed, they can help people stay focused and alert. But because they also create a rush of energy and a sense of euphoria, it's easy to see why they're sometimes misused—especially by students, young professionals or anyone looking for a quick mental or physical boost.
Amphetamines come in both legal and illegal forms.
Prescription medications like amphetamine-dextroamphetamine are classified as Schedule II controlled substances in the U.S., meaning they have a high potential for abuse and dependence. When prescribed, they must be used exactly as directed.
When taken in small, prescribed doses, amphetamines can improve focus, alertness and mood. However, misuse or high doses even in the short-term can cause:
Prolonged, high-dose/long-term use, especially without medical supervision, can cause serious health issues, including:
Risks of amphetamine use during pregnancy include placental hemorrhage and abruption, low birth weight and small head size in baby.
Medical treatment for withdrawal includes symptom control of high blood pressure, agitation and fluid correction.
Yes, an amphetamine overdose is serious and can be life-threatening. It doesn't always look the same for everyone, but common signs include extreme confusion or agitation, hallucinations, a dangerously high body temperature and even seizures. In some cases, the heart can start beating irregularly or fail altogether.
The risk goes up when amphetamines are mixed with other substances like alcohol, opioids or benzodiazepines (such as Xanax or Valium). If you suspect an overdose, it's critical to seek emergency help right away.
People misuse amphetamines in different ways—like taking more than they're supposed to, using someone else's prescription, or changing how the drug is taken by snorting, injecting or smoking it. These behaviors can quickly lead to serious risks, including addiction.
Even medications like amphetamine-dextroamphetamine and d-amphetamine can be dangerous when misused. Some people misuse amphetamines to stay awake, lose weight or enhance academic or athletic performance—underestimating or unaware of the risks involved.
People might start using more than they meant to, struggle to cut back, or let responsibilities at school, work or home start to slide. You might notice shifts in mood—like feeling constantly tired, irritable or down when not using. Another sign: Even when negative consequences become clear, use continues.
Addiction doesn't always look dramatic or obvious. It can creep in gradually, even with prescribed medications—especially when amphetamine salts are taken in ways not intended by a doctor or mixed with other substances.
Detection times vary depending on the type of test and individual factors like metabolism and frequency of use. Here are some general timeframes.
Absolutely. Using amphetamines over time—especially in high doses or without medical supervision—can take a serious toll on your mental health and how your brain functions. People often report feeling anxious, paranoid or even experiencing hallucinations. Depression and sleep problems are also common, and in some cases, thoughts of self-harm or suicide can emerge.
For some, the effects go even deeper. Long-term use can trigger episodes of psychosis, especially with drugs like d-amphetamine or methamphetamine. These episodes can mimic serious psychiatric conditions, such as schizophrenia. Over time, amphetamines may also change how the brain handles decision-making and impulse control, making it harder to stop using even when you want to.
Yes. Medications like Adderall (amphetamine-dextroamphetamine) and Vyvanse will test positive for amphetamines in most standard drug screenings. If you're taking a prescription legally, it's important to disclose this before testing.
If amphetamine use has become problematic, there are effective ways to get help. Common treatment approaches include:
Please know that recovery is possible, and support is available at every stage.
If you're wondering whether your amphetamine use—or someone else's—is becoming a problem, you're not alone. There are confusing symptoms, mixed messages, and a flood of online information to sort through. Hazelden Betty Ford offers confidential support, trusted answers, and guidance to help you figure out what might be going on and what next steps will help you most.