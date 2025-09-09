Amphetamines are powerful stimulant drugs that affect the brain and body in unique and significant ways. Whether prescribed or illicit, amphetamine use can lead to serious health consequences, including addiction. If you're concerned about your use of/dependence on amphetamines or someone else's, you're not alone—and help is available.

What Are Amphetamines and How Do They Work?

Amphetamines—like amphetamine-dextroamphetamine (better known by brand names like Adderall) and d-amphetamine—work by stimulating your central nervous system. They boost levels of dopamine and norepinephrine, two brain chemicals that help regulate mood, attention and energy.

That's why these medications are often prescribed to treat conditions like ADHD and narcolepsy. When used as directed, they can help people stay focused and alert. But because they also create a rush of energy and a sense of euphoria, it's easy to see why they're sometimes misused—especially by students, young professionals or anyone looking for a quick mental or physical boost.

What Are the Different Types of Amphetamines?

Amphetamines come in both legal and illegal forms.

Common prescription amphetamines include:

Adderall (contains amphetamine salts)

Dexedrine (d-amphetamine)

Vyvanse

Desoxyn (methamphetamine hydrochloride)

Illicit amphetamines include:

Methamphetamine (crystal meth)

MDMA (ecstasy or molly)

Prescription medications like amphetamine-dextroamphetamine are classified as Schedule II controlled substances in the U.S., meaning they have a high potential for abuse and dependence. When prescribed, they must be used exactly as directed.

What Are the Short-Term and Long-Term Effects of Amphetamine Use?

When taken in small, prescribed doses, amphetamines can improve focus, alertness and mood. However, misuse or high doses even in the short-term can cause:

Increased heart rate and blood pressure

Decreased appetite

Insomnia

Euphoria or a "rush"

Anxiety or restlessness

Seizure

Coma

Kidney damage

Psychosis

Prolonged, high-dose/long-term use, especially without medical supervision, can cause serious health issues, including:

Addiction and dependence

Cardiovascular problems, including heart attack and stroke

Seizure

Coma

Kidney damage

Mental health issues, such as depression, paranoia and aggression

Cognitive decline, including memory loss and difficulty concentrating

Social and occupational problems, like job loss or strained relationships

Risks of amphetamine use during pregnancy include placental hemorrhage and abruption, low birth weight and small head size in baby.

Medical treatment for withdrawal includes symptom control of high blood pressure, agitation and fluid correction.

Can You Overdose on Amphetamines?

Yes, an amphetamine overdose is serious and can be life-threatening. It doesn't always look the same for everyone, but common signs include extreme confusion or agitation, hallucinations, a dangerously high body temperature and even seizures. In some cases, the heart can start beating irregularly or fail altogether.

The risk goes up when amphetamines are mixed with other substances like alcohol, opioids or benzodiazepines (such as Xanax or Valium). If you suspect an overdose, it's critical to seek emergency help right away.

How Are Amphetamines Misused?

People misuse amphetamines in different ways—like taking more than they're supposed to, using someone else's prescription, or changing how the drug is taken by snorting, injecting or smoking it. These behaviors can quickly lead to serious risks, including addiction.

Even medications like amphetamine-dextroamphetamine and d-amphetamine can be dangerous when misused. Some people misuse amphetamines to stay awake, lose weight or enhance academic or athletic performance—underestimating or unaware of the risks involved.

What Are the Signs of Amphetamine Addiction?

People might start using more than they meant to, struggle to cut back, or let responsibilities at school, work or home start to slide. You might notice shifts in mood—like feeling constantly tired, irritable or down when not using. Another sign: Even when negative consequences become clear, use continues.

Addiction doesn't always look dramatic or obvious. It can creep in gradually, even with prescribed medications—especially when amphetamine salts are taken in ways not intended by a doctor or mixed with other substances.

How Long Do Amphetamines Stay in Your System?

Detection times vary depending on the type of test and individual factors like metabolism and frequency of use. Here are some general timeframes.

Urine: 1–3 days

1–3 days Blood: Up to 12 hours

Up to 12 hours Saliva: 1–2 days

1–2 days Hair: Up to 90 days

Can Amphetamine Use Affect Mental Health or Brain Function?

Absolutely. Using amphetamines over time—especially in high doses or without medical supervision—can take a serious toll on your mental health and how your brain functions. People often report feeling anxious, paranoid or even experiencing hallucinations. Depression and sleep problems are also common, and in some cases, thoughts of self-harm or suicide can emerge.

For some, the effects go even deeper. Long-term use can trigger episodes of psychosis, especially with drugs like d-amphetamine or methamphetamine. These episodes can mimic serious psychiatric conditions, such as schizophrenia. Over time, amphetamines may also change how the brain handles decision-making and impulse control, making it harder to stop using even when you want to.

Will Prescription Amphetamines Show Up on a Drug Test?

Yes. Medications like Adderall (amphetamine-dextroamphetamine) and Vyvanse will test positive for amphetamines in most standard drug screenings. If you're taking a prescription legally, it's important to disclose this before testing.

What Treatments Are Available for Amphetamine Addiction?

If amphetamine use has become problematic, there are effective ways to get help. Common treatment approaches include:

Behavioral Therapies Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) helps people recognize and change harmful thought patterns. Contingency management uses rewards to reinforce healthy behaviors.

Supportive Environments Outpatient programs, sober living homes and peer support groups like Narcotics Anonymous (NA) can provide structure and community.

Whole-Person Care Comprehensive addiction treatment programs address co-occurring mental health conditions (depression, anxiety, trauma), family dynamics and lifestyle changes.



Please know that recovery is possible, and support is available at every stage.

Not Sure if It's a Problem?

If you're wondering whether your amphetamine use—or someone else's—is becoming a problem, you're not alone. There are confusing symptoms, mixed messages, and a flood of online information to sort through. Hazelden Betty Ford offers confidential support, trusted answers, and guidance to help you figure out what might be going on and what next steps will help you most.