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Are you noticing shifts in your teen's mood or behavior that raise questions? Maybe they're more anxious than usual, seem overwhelmed by school or have started to pull away socially.
A low-pressure conversation with your teen or a brief consult with a pediatrician, school counselor or behavioral health professional can help you get clarity and decide whether some type of support could help. A brief screening, described below, can be part of that process.
During the teen years, your child's brain is still developing key abilities such as emotional regulation, impulse control and decision making. Extra guidance and support offered during this period can make a real difference because teens are still forming the skills they rely on to handle stress, navigate peer pressure and manage strong emotions.
Research shows that most adults who later struggle with alcohol or other drug addiction began using substances before age 18. Early intervention can help you understand what may be driving the changes you're seeing and address possible emotional, mental health or substance use concerns before those challenges become harder for your teen to manage.
Early intervention can take different forms, but the goal is the same: to get a clearer picture of what your teen may be experiencing and identify what kinds of support would help. The focus is on giving both you and your teen next steps that feel manageable and appropriate.
Professionals use short, conversational questions to understand how your teen is doing emotionally, how they're functioning socially, and what patterns may be showing up in their behavior. This kind of screening helps clarify whether added support could be helpful and what type of support might make the most sense.
For many parents, this step brings reassurance and a clearer sense of what falls within typical stress and what may benefit from closer attention.
If support is recommended, early intervention usually begins with small, manageable steps. This might include individual counseling, skill building to help with stress or decision making, or guidance for parents around communication or boundaries at home.
The goal is to match your teen with the level of care that fits their current needs so support feels useful and accessible, not overwhelming.
Some teens experience mental health concerns alongside substance use challenges. When both are present, addressing them together leads to clearer guidance and better coordination of care. Integrated treatment (like care offered at our Center for Teens and Young Adults) brings mental health and substance use support into one plan, helping families avoid navigating multiple systems of care or receiving mixed messages.
For teens, this approach supports the whole picture of what they're dealing with. For parents, it often means fewer handoffs, clearer communication and a more straightforward path forward.
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If you’re noticing…
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A helpful next step
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Stress or anxiety
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Brief screening
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Early substance use
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Teen Intervene
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Both together
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Integrated care
Hazelden Betty Ford often works with families who want guidance early, before challenges escalate or become harder to manage. Our teen-focused services are designed to help you, your teen and your whole family get a clearer picture and move forward with a plan that fits your situation.
For many families, the turning point isn't a crisis. It's a quiet realization that something has shifted and it's time to understand the situation better.
Start with a simple conversation - Choose a calm moment to check in with your teen. Ask how they've been feeling or what's been on their mind lately. You don't need the perfect words. Showing interest and listening without judgment often matter more than saying the "right” thing.
Make note of what you're seeing - Jotting down general observations can be helpful, even if they feel disconnected or random. Over time, patterns often become clearer and can give a clinician helpful context if you decide to seek guidance.
Consider a brief screening - A short, confidential consultation with a pediatrician, school counselor or behavioral health professional can help clarify whether early intervention or additional support might be helpful. For many families, this step brings reassurance and direction.
Conversation at Home
Brief Screening
Short‑Term Counseling
Family Guidance
Coordinated Care
Talk with someone who works with families every day. Hazelden Betty Ford care navigators are available to answer questions and talk through possible next steps for your teen and your family.
Call us now at 1-866-831-5700.
If immediate safety concerns arise, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers free, confidential support 24/7 by calling or texting 988.
Early intervention doesn't mean something is "wrong.” It simply means you're choosing to understand and support your teen sooner—when your help can have the biggest positive impact. Acting early is an expression of care.