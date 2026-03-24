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Prevention
7 min read

A Parent's Guide to Early Intervention for Teens

How to Get Ahead—In a Good Way
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
Published Mar 24, 2026
Teenage girl sitting on the floor and scrolling a smartphone.
Table of Contents

Early intervention for teens involves identifying emotional, mental health or substance use concerns early and responding with the right level of support before challenges escalate.

Are you noticing shifts in your teen's mood or behavior that raise questions? Maybe they're more anxious than usual, seem overwhelmed by school or have started to pull away socially.

A low-pressure conversation with your teen or a brief consult with a pediatrician, school counselor or behavioral health professional can help you get clarity and decide whether some type of support could help. A brief screening, described below, can be part of that process.

Why does early intervention matter?

During the teen years, your child's brain is still developing key abilities such as emotional regulation, impulse control and decision making. Extra guidance and support offered during this period can make a real difference because teens are still forming the skills they rely on to handle stress, navigate peer pressure and manage strong emotions.

Research shows that most adults who later struggle with alcohol or other drug addiction began using substances before age 18. Early intervention can help you understand what may be driving the changes you're seeing and address possible emotional, mental health or substance use concerns before those challenges become harder for your teen to manage.

What does early intervention look like?

Early intervention can take different forms, but the goal is the same: to get a clearer picture of what your teen may be experiencing and identify what kinds of support would help. The focus is on giving both you and your teen next steps that feel manageable and appropriate. 

A brief screening

Professionals use short, conversational questions to understand how your teen is doing emotionally, how they're functioning socially, and what patterns may be showing up in their behavior. This kind of screening helps clarify whether added support could be helpful and what type of support might make the most sense.

For many parents, this step brings reassurance and a clearer sense of what falls within typical stress and what may benefit from closer attention.

A right-sized plan

If support is recommended, early intervention usually begins with small, manageable steps. This might include individual counseling, skill building to help with stress or decision making, or guidance for parents around communication or boundaries at home.

The goal is to match your teen with the level of care that fits their current needs so support feels useful and accessible, not overwhelming.

Integrated care when needed

Some teens experience mental health concerns alongside substance use challenges. When both are present, addressing them together leads to clearer guidance and better coordination of care. Integrated treatment (like care offered at our Center for Teens and Young Adults) brings mental health and substance use support into one plan, helping families avoid navigating multiple systems of care or receiving mixed messages.

For teens, this approach supports the whole picture of what they're dealing with. For parents, it often means fewer handoffs, clearer communication and a more straightforward path forward. 

Decision Support

If you’re noticing…

A helpful next step

Stress or anxiety

Brief screening

Early substance use

Teen Intervene

Both together

Integrated care
Want help deciding whether early intervention makes sense?

A brief conversation with a specialist can help you think through options.
 

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Common Questions Parents Ask About Early Intervention

  • Is early intervention the same as treatment?
    Early intervention is about understanding what's going on and deciding what, if anything, would be helpful. For many teens, that starts with a conversation, a brief screening or short-term counseling or coaching rather than an actual treatment program.
  • Does my teen need to agree to early intervention?
    Early intervention isn't about asking teens to agree to a plan. Early steps focus on listening, asking questions, and helping teens understand what's going on, rather than rushing into decisions about support or care.
  • What if I'm wrong and nothing is actually "wrong”?
    Early intervention helps families get perspective. Sometimes that leads to next steps. Other times, it confirms that nothing more is needed. Many parents describe a sense of relief once they stop guessing and talk things through with someone.

How does Hazelden Betty Ford support early intervention for teens?

Hazelden Betty Ford often works with families who want guidance early, before challenges escalate or become harder to manage. Our teen-focused services are designed to help you, your teen and your whole family get a clearer picture and move forward with a plan that fits your situation.

  • Teen Intervene - Teen Intervene is a brief, research-supported early intervention program for teens who are beginning to experiment with substances or showing early patterns of use. The program is informed by evidence-based intervention models used in healthcare settings, such as screening and brief intervention approaches (SBIRT), and helps teens reflect on their choices, understand how substance use may affect their goals, and build healthier coping strategies. Parents are included so families can support change together.
  • Specialized Care for Teens and Young Adults - Psychiatrists, therapists, and counselors are trained specifically in adolescent and young adult development and provide coordinated support for both mental health and substance use concerns. Separate treatment tracks for teens (ages 12–18) and young adults (ages 18–25) help create a more relatable, relevant experience and a stronger sense of belonging. Services are available in person and virtually, making it easier to access care without major disruption to daily life.
  • Family Guidance and Education - Parents often want practical advice about communication, boundaries and how to be supportive without escalating conflict. Our family services and workshops help you better understand what your teen is experiencing and how to respond in ways that strengthen connection and trust.
  • Support with Insurance and Next Steps - Understanding coverage can feel overwhelming, especially when concerns about your teen's health and well-being are top of mind. Our insurance specialists help families navigate benefits, coverage and care options so decisions feel clearer and more manageable.

What can parents do right now?

For many families, the turning point isn't a crisis. It's a quiet realization that something has shifted and it's time to understand the situation better.

Start with a simple conversation - Choose a calm moment to check in with your teen. Ask how they've been feeling or what's been on their mind lately. You don't need the perfect words. Showing interest and listening without judgment often matter more than saying the "right” thing.

Make note of what you're seeing - Jotting down general observations can be helpful, even if they feel disconnected or random. Over time, patterns often become clearer and can give a clinician helpful context if you decide to seek guidance.

Consider a brief screening - A short, confidential consultation with a pediatrician, school counselor or behavioral health professional can help clarify whether early intervention or additional support might be helpful. For many families, this step brings reassurance and direction.

What Early Intervention Can Include

Conversation at Home

Brief Screening

Short‑Term Counseling

Family Guidance

Coordinated Care

Reach out for guidance anytime

Talk with someone who works with families every day. Hazelden Betty Ford care navigators are available to answer questions and talk through possible next steps for your teen and your family.

Call us now at 1-866-831-5700.

If immediate safety concerns arise, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers free, confidential support 24/7 by calling or texting 988.

A Reassuring Note

Early intervention doesn't mean something is "wrong.” It simply means you're choosing to understand and support your teen sooner—when your help can have the biggest positive impact. Acting early is an expression of care.

Helpful Resources to Explore

References

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