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Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can affect a baby's growth and development. Fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) is a condition caused by alcohol exposure during pregnancy that can affect a child's physical development, brain function and behavior.
You might be coming to this topic with a specific concern in mind—or simply trying to understand what you've heard about alcohol and pregnancy. Trustworthy information can make next steps feel more manageable.
At Hazelden Betty Ford, we've worked with individuals and families navigating the effects of alcohol use for decades, and we understand that questions about alcohol and pregnancy are often layered, personal and not always easy to talk about. To start, here are a few key points:
Fetal alcohol syndrome is a medical condition that occurs when alcohol interferes with fetal development. Alcohol crosses the placenta and can disrupt how the brain and body form, especially in early pregnancy. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains, this exposure can affect how a baby's brain and body develop before birth.
FAS is one of several diagnoses within fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), which also include:
These diagnoses reflect a range of possible effects rather than a single pattern. Some individuals have visible physical differences, while others experience challenges with learning, attention or emotional regulation without obvious physical signs.
Research from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) shows that FASD can affect multiple areas of development and functioning across the lifespan.
Fetal alcohol syndrome is linked to alcohol exposure during pregnancy. Exposure to alcohol can affect how a baby's brain and body develop. There is no known safe amount, no safe type of alcohol and no safe time during pregnancy to drink.
Alcohol affects fetal development because:
Even a small amount of alcohol or occasional drinking can carry risk, particularly early in pregnancy before you may realize you're pregnant.
Alcohol exposure during pregnancy can happen in everyday situations, not just in obvious or high-risk scenarios. You may have a few drinks at a social event before realizing you're pregnant, or find it harder to step away from a habitual glass of wine during a stressful period. For many people, drinking can become part of life's rhythm—associated with unwinding after work or connecting.
Many pregnancies are unplanned, and messages about alcohol can be inconsistent. What matters most is having credible information and clear, supportive guidance on next steps.
Alcohol can affect development at any stage of pregnancy, though different stages involve different types of growth.
Because these changes happen throughout pregnancy, avoiding alcohol at every stage is the safest approach.
Fetal alcohol syndrome symptoms can range from mild to more significant and may affect how a person looks, learns and interacts with the world. These signs of fetal alcohol syndrome can vary widely and may change as a person grows.
The signs of fetal alcohol syndrome often fall into three areas: physical characteristics, brain and nervous system effects and patterns of growth and development. Some individuals have noticeable physical features, while others may not have visible differences but still experience learning or behavioral challenges.
Some individuals with FAS may have distinct physical characteristics of fetal alcohol syndrome, including:
These features can be subtle and may become less noticeable over time. Not everyone with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders has visible physical signs.
Prenatal alcohol exposure can affect brain development in ways that influence how a person learns, thinks and responds to the world, contributing to a range of fetal alcohol syndrome symptoms.
Common challenges may include:
These differences are related to how the brain develops—not a person's effort, intelligence or motivation.
Some individuals may experience:
These effects can continue into adolescence and adulthood, shaping daily functioning in different ways.
Fetal alcohol syndrome symptoms aren't always obvious at first. They often become clearer over time, especially in everyday situations.
You might notice challenges such as:
From the outside, these challenges can be misunderstood. What might look like forgetfulness, resistance or inconsistency could be connected to how the brain processes information and responds to pressure.
Up to 1 in 20 school-aged children in the United States may be affected by fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), according to CDC research.
Because symptoms vary and can overlap with other conditions, FASD is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed.
There is no single test to diagnose fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) or fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD). Instead, diagnosis involves a comprehensive evaluation that may include:
Because symptoms can vary and overlap with other conditions, diagnosis often takes place over time rather than in a single visit.
Early identification can help connect children and families with supportive services sooner, including educational accommodations and services like speech, occupational or behavioral therapy.
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) can be difficult to identify for several reasons:
As a result, some individuals may not be diagnosed until later in childhood—or may go undiagnosed—despite ongoing challenges.
Fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) and fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) are lifelong conditions. The effects of fetal alcohol syndrome can include differences in learning, behavior, physical development and daily functioning. The effects can change over time as individuals grow and encounter new environments and expectations.
Possible long-term impacts include:
Research shows that early alcohol exposure can affect brain development in ways that shape stress response, behavior and decision-making over time. These effects can influence how individuals navigate daily life and may be connected to later challenges, including substance use. Learn more about how alcohol affects the brain and long-term health.
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are preventable by avoiding alcohol during pregnancy. That means, if you are
avoiding alcohol is the safest choice.
At the same time, avoiding alcohol isn't always as simple as it sounds. Drinking is often part of daily routines or social situations, and having support can help.
Support can take different forms, depending on your situation. You might find it helpful to:
For some people, additional support—such as counseling or help changing patterns around alcohol—can make this process feel more doable.
Hazelden Betty Ford offers confidential screenings and care navigation to help you better understand your options and explore what might feel supportive for you:
This is one of the most common concerns—and it's understandable. You may find yourself replaying specific moments: what you drank, when it happened or whether it could have caused harm. That kind of uncertainty can be difficult to sit with, especially when answers aren't always definitive.
Many people drink alcohol before realizing they are pregnant. If this has happened, a few steps can help you move forward:
Not every exposure leads to fetal alcohol spectrum disorders. A healthcare provider can help assess any potential risks and determine whether monitoring or evaluation is needed over time.
While it's natural to want certainty, outcomes aren't always predictable. What can help is focusing on what you can control moving forward:
Fetal alcohol syndrome cannot be reversed, but early support and intervention can improve outcomes over time.
Helpful supports may include:
Support can also include care related to alcohol use, whether that's a current concern or something you've been thinking about for a while.
Hazelden Betty Ford offers a full continuum of care, including:
Care is individualized, recognizing that each person's experiences, needs and goals may look different.
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are linked to alcohol exposure during pregnancy, but they are also connected to the broader context of alcohol use and health.
Alcohol use disorder is a treatable medical condition that can affect people across all backgrounds and life stages. For some, pregnancy becomes a moment to pause, reflect or consider changes in alcohol use.
If alcohol has been difficult to manage at any point, confidential guidance can help you explore options and find answers and care that feel right for you.
You might consider reaching out to a healthcare provider if:
Even when a diagnosis isn't certain, early guidance can help you better understand what you're seeing and what steps might be helpful next.
You may find yourself:
Support for caregivers matters, too—whether through education, counseling or connection with professionals who understand neurodevelopmental differences and the day-to-day experiences families navigate.
Fetal alcohol syndrome can show up differently in adolescence and adulthood than it does in early childhood. While physical features may become less noticeable over time, differences in organization, memory, emotional regulation or daily routines can continue.
Adolescents and adults may experience:
There is no known safe amount of alcohol during pregnancy. Fetal alcohol syndrome can result from alcohol exposure at different levels, and risk varies from person to person. Because there is no predictable threshold, medical guidance recommends avoiding alcohol entirely during pregnancy.
Alcohol in early pregnancy can affect the developing embryo at a time when major organs and structures are forming. This is also when many people don't yet know they're pregnant.
If you drank before realizing you were pregnant, the most important next step is to stop drinking and continue with prenatal care. A healthcare provider can help you understand any potential risks and what to watch for moving forward.
No type of alcohol is considered safer during pregnancy. Wine, beer and liquor all contain ethanol, which is the substance that affects fetal development. While the concentration may vary, the underlying risk remains the same.
Yes. Many individuals with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are not diagnosed, especially if physical features are subtle or absent. Symptoms can overlap with other conditions such as ADHD or learning differences, which can delay or complicate diagnosis.
Some signs, like growth differences or physical features, may be noticeable in infancy. Others—particularly learning or behavioral challenges—may become more apparent in early childhood as expectations around attention, memory and social interaction increase. In some cases, fetal alcohol syndrome symptoms continue to evolve as children grow and developmental expectations evolve.
Fetal alcohol syndrome cannot be reversed, but early support can improve outcomes over time. Therapies, structured environments and educational supports can help individuals build skills and manage day-to-day challenges.
Fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) is one diagnosis within fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD). FASD is an umbrella term that includes a range of conditions caused by prenatal alcohol exposure, with varying levels of physical, cognitive and behavioral effects.
Yes. FAS is lifelong. Adults with FASD may continue to experience differences in organization, memory, emotional regulation or daily routines. With appropriate support, many individuals develop strategies that help them manage these differences in everyday life.
If you have concerns about development, learning or behavior, consulting with a healthcare provider is a good first step. They can guide you toward evaluations and supportive services, even if a diagnosis is not yet clear.
Reaching out early can help you better understand what you're seeing and what steps may be helpful next.
Questions about alcohol and pregnancy can feel personal and complex. Whether you're looking for information, support or simply a place to start, you don't have to sort it out on your own.
If it would be helpful to talk with someone, Hazelden Betty Ford is here for you, confidentially, to:
Call Hazelden Betty Ford to speak with someone who can help you talk through your questions.