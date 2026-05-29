Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can affect a baby's growth and development. Fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) is a condition caused by alcohol exposure during pregnancy that can affect a child's physical development, brain function and behavior.

You might be coming to this topic with a specific concern in mind—or simply trying to understand what you've heard about alcohol and pregnancy. Trustworthy information can make next steps feel more manageable.

At Hazelden Betty Ford, we've worked with individuals and families navigating the effects of alcohol use for decades, and we understand that questions about alcohol and pregnancy are often layered, personal and not always easy to talk about. To start, here are a few key points:

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome at a Glance

Fetal alcohol syndrome is caused by alcohol exposure during pregnancy

The syndrome is part of a spectrum of conditions called FASD

Effects can include physical differences, learning challenges and behavioral concerns

Symptoms vary widely from person to person

Avoiding alcohol during pregnancy prevents fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

Confidential support and treatment are available if you have questions or concerns

What Is Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS)?

Fetal alcohol syndrome is a medical condition that occurs when alcohol interferes with fetal development. Alcohol crosses the placenta and can disrupt how the brain and body form, especially in early pregnancy. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains, this exposure can affect how a baby's brain and body develop before birth.

FAS is one of several diagnoses within fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), which also include:

Partial fetal alcohol syndrome (pFAS)

Alcohol-related neurodevelopmental disorder (ARND)

Alcohol-related birth defects (ARBD)

These diagnoses reflect a range of possible effects rather than a single pattern. Some individuals have visible physical differences, while others experience challenges with learning, attention or emotional regulation without obvious physical signs.

Research from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) shows that FASD can affect multiple areas of development and functioning across the lifespan.

What Causes Fetal Alcohol Syndrome?

Fetal alcohol syndrome is linked to alcohol exposure during pregnancy. Exposure to alcohol can affect how a baby's brain and body develop. There is no known safe amount, no safe type of alcohol and no safe time during pregnancy to drink.

Alcohol affects fetal development because:

A fetus cannot process alcohol the way an adult body can

Alcohol can disrupt cell growth and organ formation

Brain development can be affected at any stage of pregnancy

Even a small amount of alcohol or occasional drinking can carry risk, particularly early in pregnancy before you may realize you're pregnant.

Alcohol exposure during pregnancy can happen in everyday situations, not just in obvious or high-risk scenarios. You may have a few drinks at a social event before realizing you're pregnant, or find it harder to step away from a habitual glass of wine during a stressful period. For many people, drinking can become part of life's rhythm—associated with unwinding after work or connecting.

Many pregnancies are unplanned, and messages about alcohol can be inconsistent. What matters most is having credible information and clear, supportive guidance on next steps.

Does Timing During Pregnancy Matter?

Alcohol can affect development at any stage of pregnancy, though different stages involve different types of growth.

Early pregnancy is when major organs and facial features begin forming

is when major organs and facial features begin forming Later stages involve rapid brain development and growth

Because these changes happen throughout pregnancy, avoiding alcohol at every stage is the safest approach.

Signs and Symptoms of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

Fetal alcohol syndrome symptoms can range from mild to more significant and may affect how a person looks, learns and interacts with the world. These signs of fetal alcohol syndrome can vary widely and may change as a person grows.

What Does Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Look Like?

The signs of fetal alcohol syndrome often fall into three areas: physical characteristics, brain and nervous system effects and patterns of growth and development. Some individuals have noticeable physical features, while others may not have visible differences but still experience learning or behavioral challenges.

Physical Characteristics

Some individuals with FAS may have distinct physical characteristics of fetal alcohol syndrome, including:

Smaller eye openings

A smooth ridge between the nose and upper lip (philtrum)

A thin upper lip

Smaller head size

Low birth weight or slowed growth

These features can be subtle and may become less noticeable over time. Not everyone with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders has visible physical signs.

Brain and Nervous System Effects

Prenatal alcohol exposure can affect brain development in ways that influence how a person learns, thinks and responds to the world, contributing to a range of fetal alcohol syndrome symptoms.

Common challenges may include:

Learning difficulties or developmental delays

Trouble with memory or attention

Difficulty with impulse control

Problems with planning, organization or problem-solving

These differences are related to how the brain develops—not a person's effort, intelligence or motivation.

Behavioral and Emotional Effects

Some individuals may experience:

Increased sensitivity to stress

Difficulty with transitions or changes in routine

Challenges with social interactions

Emotional regulation difficulties

These effects can continue into adolescence and adulthood, shaping daily functioning in different ways.

How Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Can Show Up in Daily Life

Fetal alcohol syndrome symptoms aren't always obvious at first. They often become clearer over time, especially in everyday situations.

You might notice challenges such as:

Struggling to follow multi-step instructions, even when they're clearly trying

Difficulty with transitions, like moving from one activity to another

Strong reactions to changes in routine or sensory input

Trouble with memory, such as forgetting things they just learned

From the outside, these challenges can be misunderstood. What might look like forgetfulness, resistance or inconsistency could be connected to how the brain processes information and responds to pressure.

How Common Is Fetal Alcohol Syndrome?

Up to 1 in 20 school-aged children in the United States may be affected by fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), according to CDC research.

Because symptoms vary and can overlap with other conditions, FASD is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed.

How Is Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Diagnosed?

There is no single test to diagnose fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) or fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD). Instead, diagnosis involves a comprehensive evaluation that may include:

Medical history, including prenatal alcohol exposure

Physical examination

Developmental and behavioral assessments

Because symptoms can vary and overlap with other conditions, diagnosis often takes place over time rather than in a single visit.

Early identification can help connect children and families with supportive services sooner, including educational accommodations and services like speech, occupational or behavioral therapy.

Why Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Are Sometimes Missed

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) can be difficult to identify for several reasons:

Symptoms often overlap with conditions like ADHD or learning disabilities

Not all children have visible physical characteristics of fetal alcohol syndrome

Prenatal alcohol exposure is not always known or discussed

As a result, some individuals may not be diagnosed until later in childhood—or may go undiagnosed—despite ongoing challenges.

Long-Term Effects of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

Fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) and fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) are lifelong conditions. The effects of fetal alcohol syndrome can include differences in learning, behavior, physical development and daily functioning. The effects can change over time as individuals grow and encounter new environments and expectations.

Possible long-term impacts include:

Academic challenges

Difficulty managing routines or responsibilities

Mental health concerns such as anxiety or depression

Increased vulnerability to substance use disorders

Research shows that early alcohol exposure can affect brain development in ways that shape stress response, behavior and decision-making over time. These effects can influence how individuals navigate daily life and may be connected to later challenges, including substance use. Learn more about how alcohol affects the brain and long-term health.

Can Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Be Prevented?

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are preventable by avoiding alcohol during pregnancy. That means, if you are

Pregnant

Trying to become pregnant

Could become pregnant

avoiding alcohol is the safest choice.

At the same time, avoiding alcohol isn't always as simple as it sounds. Drinking is often part of daily routines or social situations, and having support can help.

What Support Can Look Like During Pregnancy

Support can take different forms, depending on your situation. You might find it helpful to:

Talk with a healthcare provider about ways to manage stress or improve sleep

Notice situations where alcohol feels harder to turn down

Explore alcohol-free activities or routines that still feel relaxing or familiar

For some people, additional support—such as counseling or help changing patterns around alcohol—can make this process feel more doable.

Hazelden Betty Ford offers confidential screenings and care navigation to help you better understand your options and explore what might feel supportive for you:

What If You Drank Before You Knew You Were Pregnant?

This is one of the most common concerns—and it's understandable. You may find yourself replaying specific moments: what you drank, when it happened or whether it could have caused harm. That kind of uncertainty can be difficult to sit with, especially when answers aren't always definitive.

Many people drink alcohol before realizing they are pregnant. If this has happened, a few steps can help you move forward:

Stop drinking once you know

Talk with a healthcare provider about any concerns

Continue with regular prenatal care and support

Not every exposure leads to fetal alcohol spectrum disorders. A healthcare provider can help assess any potential risks and determine whether monitoring or evaluation is needed over time.

While it's natural to want certainty, outcomes aren't always predictable. What can help is focusing on what you can control moving forward:

Avoiding further alcohol exposure

Attending regular prenatal care appointments

Sharing any questions or concerns openly with your provider

Support and Treatment for Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

Fetal alcohol syndrome cannot be reversed, but early support and intervention can improve outcomes over time.

Helpful supports may include:

Speech, occupational or behavioral therapy

Educational plans and accommodations

Structured, predictable routines

Family education and support

Support can also include care related to alcohol use, whether that's a current concern or something you've been thinking about for a while.

Hazelden Betty Ford offers a full continuum of care, including:

Care is individualized, recognizing that each person's experiences, needs and goals may look different.

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and Alcohol Use Disorder

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are linked to alcohol exposure during pregnancy, but they are also connected to the broader context of alcohol use and health.

Alcohol use disorder is a treatable medical condition that can affect people across all backgrounds and life stages. For some, pregnancy becomes a moment to pause, reflect or consider changes in alcohol use.

If alcohol has been difficult to manage at any point, confidential guidance can help you explore options and find answers and care that feel right for you.

When to Seek Guidance or Evaluation

You might consider reaching out to a healthcare provider if:

You have concerns about a child's development

Learning or behavioral differences are becoming more noticeable

You have questions about prenatal alcohol exposure

Even when a diagnosis isn't certain, early guidance can help you better understand what you're seeing and what steps might be helpful next.

A Note for Parents and Caregivers

You may find yourself:

Explaining behaviors that others may not understand

Advocating for school accommodations or services

Adjusting expectations around learning and independence

Support for caregivers matters, too—whether through education, counseling or connection with professionals who understand neurodevelopmental differences and the day-to-day experiences families navigate.

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome in Adults and Across the Lifespan

Fetal alcohol syndrome can show up differently in adolescence and adulthood than it does in early childhood. While physical features may become less noticeable over time, differences in organization, memory, emotional regulation or daily routines can continue.

Adolescents and adults may experience:

Difficulty with time management or organization

Challenges maintaining employment or daily routines

Increased vulnerability to stress or substance use