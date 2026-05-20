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If you are reading this, chances are something about your teen's behavior, mood or choices has caught your attention. Maybe you're noticing increased anxiety, withdrawal from family or friends, mood swings that feel bigger than typical teenage stress or signs of possible substance use.
Thinking about what's next can raise a lot of questions. Is this serious enough to act on? Are we overreacting? What would help even look like for someone this young?
Experiences like these are becoming more familiar for many families. Nearly 1 in 5 adolescents ages 12 to 17 experienced moderate or severe anxiety symptoms in the past year, according to the CDC.
This article looks at what effective teen mental health and substance use treatment typically involves, informed by Hazelden Betty Ford's expertise in caring for adolescents, young adults and families. You will have a clearer picture of how coordinated, evidence-based and developmentally aligned care builds on a young person's strengths as they work through challenges.
Before getting into how care is structured, it can help to clear up a few common misconceptions. When teen treatment is done well, it is:
Understanding what treatment is not can provide a sense of relief and make it easier for your teen and family to engage with care and support.
Teen treatment is often described by its various components—counseling, group therapy, medical care, skill building, academic support, aftercare—but what's more important is how those pieces work together. A systems-of-care approach connects the dots, integrating treatment so you're not going to one provider for psychiatry, another for counseling, another for group therapy and another for family services.
In practice, this looks like:
Instead of feeling like a series of disconnected appointments or decisions, treatment becomes a coordinated process that supports your teen's health, stability and ability to keep moving forward.
As treatment begins, many parents notice shifts that weren't obvious at the start.
When your teen is struggling, it affects your whole household. Treatment tends to be more effective when you're included, informed and supported rather than left on the sidelines.
Hazelden Betty Ford's family programs and parent support services are designed to help you:
Many parents describe this involvement as grounding — not because everything suddenly becomes easy, but because you're no longer left guessing how to respond or what comes next.
Effective teen treatment is not only about reducing symptoms or stopping substance use. It is about helping young people develop skills and self-understanding they can carry into life after treatment ends.
During treatment, teens often work on learning how to:
This shift in focus can change how teens experience treatment. Instead of feeling like something they have to get through, treatment becomes a place where they can practice making choices, using new skills and growing into the person they want to become.
Many of the ways teens respond to stress, emotions and social pressure take shape during adolescence. This is a period when coping patterns are still forming, and support can make a meaningful difference. Research shows that most adults with substance use disorders first used alcohol or other drugs during their teen years [nida.nih.gov].
Addressing mental health and substance use concerns earlier isn't about assuming the worst. It's about recognizing that specialized care during this developmental window can help prevent challenges from escalating, while supporting healthy growth and momentum.
At Hazelden Betty Ford, care is designed around where young people are developmentally. That means teens (ages 12-18) and young adults (ages 18-25) are supported in separate treatment tracks that reflect the social, emotional and neurological realities of each stage of life.
For younger teens, care often emphasizes structure, family involvement and skill building. For older teens and young adults, treatment tends to focus more on independence, decision making and preparation for real world responsibilities. Treatment is matched to how your teen is developing, not forced into a one size fits all model.
Treatment looks different depending on a young person's age and stage. Across both youth and young adult tracks, care typically includes therapy, mental health support, substance use counseling, medical oversight and family involvement.
The difference is in how those elements come together. Younger teens may spend more time building emotional regulation and communication skills with close family participation. Older teens and young adults often focus more on autonomy, peer relationships and planning for what comes next. In both cases, care is structured to support growth rather than simply manage behavior.
Hazelden Betty Ford works with families and schools to help young people stay connected to academics and return smoothly when treatment ends. This looks different across age groups.
For younger teens, that often means closer coordination with schools and caregivers. For older teens and young adults, support tends to focus on balancing treatment with school or work responsibilities and planning next steps forward.
Motivational and strengths based approaches meet teens where they are and focus on building trust over time. For some families, this begins with Teen Intervene, a brief program at Hazelden Betty Ford designed for teens who are showing early signs of substance use or related concerns.
Teen Intervene offers individualized support for both teens and parents, helping families better understand what is happening and determine whether additional support would be helpful.
Family involvement looks different depending on age. For younger teens, parents and caregivers play a central role in education, communication and ongoing support.
As teens get older, involvement shifts toward coaching, boundary setting and collaboration that supports increasing independence. Across all stages, families are viewed as essential partners rather than observers.
Most parents start by wanting to understand what support could look like before making any decisions. Learning more about Hazelden Betty Ford's teen mental health and substance use treatment services does not lock you into a path. It gives you language, options and a clearer sense of what might fit your family right now.
Taking time to gather information can help you move forward with steadier footing, knowing the next step you choose reflects care for your teen and for your family as a whole.