Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Careers

Become a vital member of a multidisciplinary team as a licensed addiction counselor at one of our 15 treatment locations across the U.S. Learn more about working as an addiction counselor at Hazelden Betty Ford and view available positions.
Find your career as an addiction nurse at one of our 14 treatment locations across the U.S. Learn more or apply today.
Physicians, psychiatrists and other medical professionals who want to practice in an innovative, interdisciplinary clinical setting with colleagues who share the same values. Apply today.
Marvin D. Seppala, MD, former chief medical officer for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, shares what working at the Foundation means to him.