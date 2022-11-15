Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Careers

Skip to Main Content
Here at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, we harness science, love and the wisdom of lived experience. These are the keys to undoing addiction, and we’re always eager to hire people who think similarly.
The work we do here matters. It saves lives, restores families and creates hope for the future.

Employment Opportunities

Transform your expertise and skills into healing and hope for the individuals, families, and communities who turn to us for help. Imagine the lifesaving difference we can make—working together.

From marketing to housekeeping, each position at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation provides purposeful and inspiring work with colleagues who share your commitment and drive.

Addiction Counselors

Become a vital member of a multidisciplinary team as a licensed addiction counselor at one of our 15 treatment locations across the U.S. Learn more about working as an addiction counselor at Hazelden Betty Ford and view available positions.

Nurse Professionals

Find your career as an addiction nurse at one of our 14 treatment locations across the U.S. Learn more or apply today.

Medical Professionals

Physicians, psychiatrists and other medical professionals who want to practice in an innovative, interdisciplinary clinical setting with colleagues who share the same values. Apply today.

 

Marvin D. Seppala, MD, former chief medical officer for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, shares what working at the Foundation means to him.

