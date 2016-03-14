Skip to Main Content
Recovery@50Plus: Drug and Alcohol Rehab for Older Adults

Focused Addiction Treatment for Adults Age 50+

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's Recovery@50Plus inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment is designed exclusively for adults age 50+.

Treating Older Adults

Treatment for older adults address the following:

  • age-specific addiction issues related to physical health, mental acuity, career, family structure, financial security, and more
  • health and wellness concerns such as medication management, chronic pain, nutrition, sexual health, and more
  • the importance of rediscovering purpose and meaning in life
  • the stigma of addiction and the impact of shame on recovery

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's specialized substance abuse treatment for older adults also incorporates:

  • Individually paced care, scheduled to fit your life and needs
  • A supportive recovery community where you can connect with others who have similar life experiences
  • Guest speakers who discuss finding recovery later in life

Customized Addiction Treatment Based on Your Needs

In developing your individualized addiction recovery plan, our team of addiction treatment specialists take many factors into account, including:

  • age
  • Physical and mental health
  • Gender
  • Family history
  • Substances used

Understanding your whole picture is important in developing the best possible plan to help you get well and stay well.

Ongoing Support and Recovery

As you near discharge, you will receive a continuing care plan with specific recommendations that could include:

  • Ongoing therapy
  • Participation in support groups
  • Recovery support services specific to your age group

Coordinating Your Care

Before treatment ends, our clinicians will work with you to make key decisions about your care moving forward, including:

  • Determining the level of involvement of your health care provider
  • Identifying support people for you
  • Helping you decide on addiction recovery activities and support groups
Our recovery community will surround you in hope and healing, and help you in your lifelong recovery journey

What to Expect

What Happens After Treatment?

Recovery is an everyday commitment to sober living that goes far beyond a patient's initial treatment. Explore our recovery resources, products, and services.

