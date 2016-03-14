Focused Addiction Treatment for Adults Age 50+

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's Recovery@50Plus inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment is designed exclusively for adults age 50+.

Treating Older Adults

Treatment for older adults address the following:

age-specific addiction issues related to physical health, mental acuity, career, family structure, financial security, and more

health and wellness concerns such as medication management, chronic pain, nutrition, sexual health, and more

the importance of rediscovering purpose and meaning in life

the stigma of addiction and the impact of shame on recovery

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's specialized substance abuse treatment for older adults also incorporates:

Individually paced care, scheduled to fit your life and needs

A supportive recovery community where you can connect with others who have similar life experiences

Guest speakers who discuss finding recovery later in life

Customized Addiction Treatment Based on Your Needs

In developing your individualized addiction recovery plan, our team of addiction treatment specialists take many factors into account, including:

age

Physical and mental health

Gender

Family history

Substances used

Understanding your whole picture is important in developing the best possible plan to help you get well and stay well.

Ongoing Support and Recovery

As you near discharge, you will receive a continuing care plan with specific recommendations that could include:

Ongoing therapy

Participation in support groups

Recovery support services specific to your age group

Coordinating Your Care

Before treatment ends, our clinicians will work with you to make key decisions about your care moving forward, including: