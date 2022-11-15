Addiction Treatment for Professionals

Alcohol and other drug addiction is a chronic, progressive disease to which health care providers (nurses, doctors, psychologists, social workers), pilots, lawyers, executives and any "safety-sensitive workers" such as first responders, police officers and those who work for the railroad and other professionals, are not immune. Hazelden Betty Ford specializes in helping professionals address substance use issues—while assisting you in returning to work in your career.
Over the course of three days, you will meet with our specialized medical and behavioral health professionals to evaluate your situation and determine a plan of action, including:
The very strengths professionals have—problem solving, caretaking, perfectionism—can be stumbling blocks to recovery from addiction. Workplace challenges that may impact recovery include:
At Hazelden Betty Ford, a multidisciplinary team will work with you to understand your situation and determine your individualized treatment plan. Our mental and medical assessments and taking of a thorough substance use history will determine if addiction treatment is needed and, if so, what level of services will best fit your individual, clinical needs.
Addiction treatment at Hazelden Betty Ford is holistic and individualized, utilizing evidence-based practices and a Twelve Step approach. Core treatment services include:
Our Professionals Program also addresses back-to-work issues such as:
More often than not, addiction comes with complicating factors such as co-occurring mental health issues related to depression, anxiety or trauma. We take an integrated approach to your care, addressing addiction and mental health issues at the same time. Your treatment team includes medical and mental health professionals who design your care plan with whatever therapies, services and medications are appropriate.
Your treatment plan will be tailored to your specific needs and based on continuous assessment of your progress. Professionals may experience other issues that complicate recovery. Based on your assessment, our clinicians may add to your treatment plan one or more specialized programs that address:
Regaining and maintaining your health means learning to live differently; learning to manage a chronic disease. At Hazelden Betty Ford, help and support continues beyond the time you spend in treatment.
You will receive a personalized continuing care plan to support your recovery. Recommendations might include: