Why do people become addicted to alcohol and other drugs? How effective is addiction treatment? What makes certain substances so addictive? The Butler Center for Research at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation investigates these and other questions and publishes its scientific findings in a variety of alcohol and drug addiction research papers and reports. Research topics include:
These research queries and findings are presented in the form of updates, white papers and case studies. In addition, the Butler Center for Research collaborates with the Recovery Advocacy team to study special-focus addiction research topics, summarized in monthly Emerging Drug Trends reports. Altogether, these studies provide the latest in addiction research for anyone interested in learning more about the neuroscience of addiction and how addiction affects individuals, families and society in general. The research also helps clinicians and health care professionals further understand, diagnose and treat drug and alcohol addiction. Learn more about each of the Butler Center's addiction research studies below.
Written by Butler Center for Research staff, our one-page, topic-specific summaries discuss current research on topics of interest within the drug abuse and addiction treatment field.
View our most recent updates, or view the archive at the bottom of the page.
Shedding New Light on America’s No. 1 Health Problem
In collaboration with the University of Maryland School of Public Health and with support from the Butler Center for Research, the Recovery Advocacy team routinely issues research reports on emerging drug trends in America. Recovery Advocacy also commissions national surveys on attitudes, behaviors and perspectives related to substance use. From binge drinking and excessive alcohol use on college campuses, to marijuana potency concerns in an age of legalized marijuana, deeper analysis and understanding of emerging drug trends allows for greater opportunities to educate, inform and prevent misuse and deaths.
Each drug trends report explores the topic at hand, documenting the prevalence of the problem, relevant demographics, prevention and treatment options available, as well as providing insight and perspectives from thought leaders throughout the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
View the latest Emerging Drug Trends Report:
View the latest National Surveys:
Our mission is to provide a trusted national voice on all issues related to addiction prevention, treatment and recovery, and to facilitate conversation among those in recovery, those still suffering and society at large. We are committed to smashing stigma, shaping public policy and educating people everywhere about the problems of addiction and the promise of recovery. Learn more about recovery advocacy and how you can make a difference.
To help get consumers and clinicians on the same page, the Butler Center for Research has created a series of informational summaries describing:
Each evidence-based treatment series summary includes:
View the latest in this series:
Written by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation researchers and clinicians, case studies and white papers presented by the Butler Center for Research provide invaluable insight into clinical processes and complex issues related to addiction prevention, treatment and recovery. These in-depth reports examine and chronicle clinical activities, initiatives and developments as a means of informing practitioners and continually improving the quality and delivery of substance use disorder services and related resources and initiatives.
Harm Reduction: History and Context
Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities and Addiction
Psychedelics as Therapeutic Treatment
Sexual and Gender Minority Youth and SUDs
Health Care Professionals and Mental Health
Helping Families Cope with Addiction
Peer Recovery Support: Walking the Path Together
Addiction and Violence During COVID-19
The Brain Disease Model of Addiction
Healthcare Professionals and Compassion Fatigue
Moving to Trauma-Responsive Care
Virtual Intensive Outpatient Outcomes: Preliminary Findings
Driving Under the Influence of Cannabis
Using Telehealth for Addiction Treatment
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
Substance Use Disorders Among Military Populations
Co-Occurring Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders
Prescription Rates of Opioid Analgesics in Medical Treatment Settings
Applications of Positive Psychology to Substance Use Disorder
Substance Use Disorders Among Legal Professionals
Factors Impacting Early Alcohol and Drug Use Among Youths
Animal-Assisted Therapy for Substance Use Disorders
Prevalence of Adolescent Substance Misuse
Problem Drinking Behaviors Among College Students
The Importance of Recovery Management
Substance Use Factors Among LGBTQ individuals
Prescription Opioids and Dependence
Alcohol Abuse Among Law Enforcement Officers
Helping Families Cope with Substance Dependence
The Social Norms Approach to Student Substance Abuse Prevention
Drug Abuse, Dopamine and the Brain's Reward System
Substance Use in the Workplace
Health Care Professionals: Addiction and Treatment
Cognitive Improvement and Alcohol Recovery
Pediatricians First Responders for Preventing Substance Use
Does Socioeconomic Advantage Lessen the Risk of Adolescent Substance Use
The Collegiate Recovery Movement is Gaining Strength
Involuntary Commitment for Substance Use Disorders
Widening the Lens of the Opioid Crisis
Beyond Binge Drinking: High Intensity Drinking