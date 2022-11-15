Recovery from addiction involves daily commitment and practice, and some of those days will be challenging—especially early on. That's why the help and support you receive from Hazelden Betty Ford won't end when you complete treatment with us and your recovery becomes increasingly self-directed. Our recovery programs, services, tools and resources build on the gains you make during treatment, reinforce healthy habits, and help you stay connected with your recovery community, including:
Web-based Recovery Support - After treatment, you will have access to Hazelden Betty Ford’s exclusive My Ongoing Recovery Experience (MORE) program, providing you with tailored, web-based recovery activities as well as online access to an addiction counselor.
Recovery Coaching – Hazelden Betty Ford’s Connection® program offers an intensive level of personalized recovery coaching for you and your family along with accountability and monitoring. These services are designed to strengthen your recovery skills and reduce your risk factors for relapse.
Alumni of Hazelden Betty Ford number in the hundreds of thousands and live in all parts of the country and around the world—forming an extraordinary community of support where you can connect, serve and belong. When you are engaged and involved with others in this alumni community, you can strengthen your own recovery from addiction while also supporting others who share the journey. Our alumni chapters, events, reunions, newsletters, bookstore discounts, activities and speaker events are designed to keep you connected with your alumni community, wherever you are. Explore Hazelden Betty Ford’s alumni information for more details.
Mutual support groups—also known as self-help groups—are a mainstay of addiction recovery because we can find tremendous wisdom for our own health and well-being through the shared experiences of peers in recovery. Opportunities for fellowship and peer support can help you hold a steady course toward your recovery goals following addiction treatment, particularly by building connections within your home communities. Recovery from addiction is a lifelong journey and treatment is only the first step. Working a Twelve Step program and attending meetings is proven to help people sustain and thrive in long-term recovery.