Recovery from addiction involves daily commitment and practice, and some of those days will be challenging—especially early on. That's why the help and support you receive from Hazelden Betty Ford won't end when you complete treatment with us and your recovery becomes increasingly self-directed. Our recovery programs, services, tools and resources build on the gains you make during treatment, reinforce healthy habits, and help you stay connected with your recovery community, including:

Web-based Recovery Support - After treatment, you will have access to Hazelden Betty Ford’s exclusive My Ongoing Recovery Experience (MORE) program, providing you with tailored, web-based recovery activities as well as online access to an addiction counselor.

Recovery Coaching – Hazelden Betty Ford’s Connection® program offers an intensive level of personalized recovery coaching for you and your family along with accountability and monitoring. These services are designed to strengthen your recovery skills and reduce your risk factors for relapse.