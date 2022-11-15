Ongoing Addiction Recovery Support

If addiction treatment is about getting sober, recovery is about learning how to stay sober. The early months following treatment are a time of unique challenges and choices, and Hazelden Betty Ford's alumni recovery coaches and virtual resources can help you continue the journey you started when in our care.
Once you finish your treatment program, you'll have immediate access to a dedicated recovery coach, who understands your journey and can be a resource as you transition into your next life phase. Our recovery coaches are a steady source of guidance and provide:
Through MyRecoveryCompass, our online health portal, you'll have ongoing access to our My Ongoing Recovery Experience (MORE) library. You'll begin to access MORE during treatment and have lifetime access to these personalized tools to help support your long-term recovery. With MORE, you can:
