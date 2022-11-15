Skip to Main Content
Ongoing Addiction Recovery Support

Resources to Help You Stay Sober

If addiction treatment is about getting sober, recovery is about learning how to stay sober. The early months following treatment are a time of unique challenges and choices, and Hazelden Betty Ford's alumni recovery coaches and virtual resources can help you continue the journey you started when in our care.

Recovery Coaching

Once you finish your treatment program, you'll have immediate access to a dedicated recovery coach, who understands your journey and can be a resource as you transition into your next life phase. Our recovery coaches are a steady source of guidance and provide:

  • Three dedicated phone coaching sessions
  • Encouragement to set and reach personal goals
  • Information on recovery contacts near you
  • Twelve Step and alumni chapter meeting schedules for your area
  • Shared experience insights and inspiration
  • Essential relapse-prevention strategies when your sobriety is in jeopardy
  • Activities and resources found in our online library
  • Community resources to help with other life needs, including employment, housing, etc.

Web-based Tools to Strengthen Your Recovery

Through MyRecoveryCompass, our online health portal, you'll have ongoing access to our My Ongoing Recovery Experience (MORE) library. You'll begin to access MORE during treatment and have lifetime access to these personalized tools to help support your long-term recovery. With MORE, you can:

  • Work through issues commonly faced in early recovery
  • Identify healthy coping strategies by completing workshops and tasks
  • Access useful articles, videos, and fact sheets
  • Participate in live chats, online meetings and discussions with Hazelden Betty Ford alumni
  • Find links to helpful websites including Twelve Step programs
  • View a calendar of alumni activities and other recovery events

Sign into your MyRecoveryCompass account

If you are a Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation patient or alumnus, access MyRecoveryCompass.

Meet the Team

Alumni and Peer Recovery Coaching and Support Team

Carla Fremlin
Carla Fremlin

Manager, Alumni and Recovery Support

Leader placeholder image
Joe Gallmeier, LADC

Peer Recovery Support Professional

Matt Matthews
Matt Matthews, MA, CAP, LADC

Peer Recovery Support Professional

Lori Anderson
Lori Anderson

Peer Recovery Support Specialist

Joan Connor Clark
Joan Clark

Peer Recovery Support Specialist

Brigi McHale
Brigid McHale

Peer Recovery Support Specialist

