Ongoing Addiction Recovery Support

Recovery Coaching

Once you finish your treatment program, you'll have immediate access to a dedicated recovery coach, who understands your journey and can be a resource as you transition into your next life phase. Our recovery coaches are a steady source of guidance and provide:

Three dedicated phone coaching sessions

Encouragement to set and reach personal goals

Information on recovery contacts near you

Twelve Step and alumni chapter meeting schedules for your area

Shared experience insights and inspiration

Essential relapse-prevention strategies when your sobriety is in jeopardy

Activities and resources found in our online library

Community resources to help with other life needs, including employment, housing, etc.

Web-based Tools to Strengthen Your Recovery

Through MyRecoveryCompass, our online health portal, you'll have ongoing access to our My Ongoing Recovery Experience (MORE) library. You'll begin to access MORE during treatment and have lifetime access to these personalized tools to help support your long-term recovery. With MORE, you can:

Work through issues commonly faced in early recovery

Identify healthy coping strategies by completing workshops and tasks

Access useful articles, videos, and fact sheets

Participate in live chats, online meetings and discussions with Hazelden Betty Ford alumni

Find links to helpful websites including Twelve Step programs

View a calendar of alumni activities and other recovery events

Sign into your MyRecoveryCompass account



If you are a Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation patient or alumnus, access MyRecoveryCompass.