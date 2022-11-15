The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers employees a comprehensive, competitive benefit package that helps employees meet today's complex health care, insurance and personal needs.

Health Insurance – UnitedHealthcare

Choose from a low deductible PPO plan or a high deductible plan with a coordinated Health Savings Account

Covers 100% preventive services

Employee and various levels of family coverage available

Telemedicine options

UnitedHealthcare creates and publishes the Machine-Readable Files on behalf of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

HSA (Health Savings Account) – WEX Health Inc.

Tax-deductible contributions, you can carry over year-to-year

Tax-free payment of qualified medical expenses now and throughout your lifetime

Use of HSA funds after age 65 while only paying regular income tax

Option to use HSA funds to invest toward retirement

Dental Insurance – Delta Dental

Employee and various levels of family coverage available

Covers 100% preventive services

Vision Insurance – VSP

Annual allowance for routine exam

Annual allowance toward purchase of glasses or contacts

Employee and various levels of family coverage available

Life Insurance

Basic coverage provided by company

Supplemental life coverage (premium paid by employee)

Optional spouse and dependent coverage

Disability Insurance

Short Term Disability – Paid at 60% of base compensation (percentage may differ by location)

Long Term Disability – Paid at 60% of base compensation

Paid Time Off/Holidays

Full-time employees accrue a minimum of four weeks per year

Seven paid holidays observed per year

Holiday premium pay for eligible employees

401(k) Retirement Plan – Principal Financial Group

Automatic enrollment and optional annual step-up

Company match

Additional employer contribution after meeting certain eligibility requirements

Tuition Reimbursement

75% tuition reimbursement for eligible employees

No annual maximum for attending Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies

Annual maximum up to $3,000 for eligible employees taking courses for credit at an accredited, higher education institution

Training and Development Opportunities

Learning opportunities for professional development through the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies

Accredited continuing education hours to fulfill annual licensing requirements

Reimbursement of annual license renewal fees when required for position

Other Benefits

Wellness program and incentives

Employee Assistance Program

Financial planning services

Remote work options

Employee discount programs

On-site fitness centers at many locations

Health care and dependent care Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

Commuter Spending Account

Note: If there are any discrepancies between this summary and the plan document, the plan document and plan contract will govern. For more information about salary and benefits, please consult the Benefits Guide, Summary Plan Descriptions or other plan documentation.

