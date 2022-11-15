The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers employees a comprehensive, competitive benefit package that helps employees meet today's complex health care, insurance and personal needs.
Health Insurance – UnitedHealthcare
- Choose from a low deductible PPO plan or a high deductible plan with a coordinated Health Savings Account
- Covers 100% preventive services
- Employee and various levels of family coverage available
- Telemedicine options
- UnitedHealthcare creates and publishes the Machine-Readable Files on behalf of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
HSA (Health Savings Account) – WEX Health Inc.
- Tax-deductible contributions, you can carry over year-to-year
- Tax-free payment of qualified medical expenses now and throughout your lifetime
- Use of HSA funds after age 65 while only paying regular income tax
- Option to use HSA funds to invest toward retirement
Dental Insurance – Delta Dental
- Employee and various levels of family coverage available
- Covers 100% preventive services
Vision Insurance – VSP
- Annual allowance for routine exam
- Annual allowance toward purchase of glasses or contacts
- Employee and various levels of family coverage available
Life Insurance
- Basic coverage provided by company
- Supplemental life coverage (premium paid by employee)
- Optional spouse and dependent coverage
Disability Insurance
- Short Term Disability – Paid at 60% of base compensation (percentage may differ by location)
- Long Term Disability – Paid at 60% of base compensation
Paid Time Off/Holidays
- Full-time employees accrue a minimum of four weeks per year
- Seven paid holidays observed per year
- Holiday premium pay for eligible employees
401(k) Retirement Plan – Principal Financial Group
- Automatic enrollment and optional annual step-up
- Company match
- Additional employer contribution after meeting certain eligibility requirements
Tuition Reimbursement
- 75% tuition reimbursement for eligible employees
- No annual maximum for attending Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies
- Annual maximum up to $3,000 for eligible employees taking courses for credit at an accredited, higher education institution
Training and Development Opportunities
- Learning opportunities for professional development through the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies
- Accredited continuing education hours to fulfill annual licensing requirements
- Reimbursement of annual license renewal fees when required for position
Other Benefits
- Reimbursement of annual license renewal fees when required for position
- Wellness program and incentives
- Employee Assistance Program
- Financial planning services
- Remote work options
- Employee discount programs
- On-site fitness centers at many locations
- Health care and dependent care Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
- Commuter Spending Account
Note: If there are any discrepancies between this summary and the plan document, the plan document and plan contract will govern. For more information about salary and benefits, please consult the Benefits Guide, Summary Plan Descriptions or other plan documentation.
Explore Careers at Hazelden Betty Ford
Start your career search to explore jobs and your opportunity to change lives.