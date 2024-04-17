Center City, Minn. (April 17, 2024) – Robust, evidence-based and immersive education for future counselors working with patients experiencing substance use and other mental health conditions is at the core of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School—and the reason it earned the 2024 International Association of Addictions and Offender Counselors (IAAOC) Outstanding Program Award.
Each year, the IAAOC acknowledges a graduate program that demonstrates a commitment to training professionals who address addiction/offender issues and exemplifies "cutting edge" training.
"We're honored that the IAAOC has recognized our program's steadfast commitment to providing future counselors with intensive coursework," said Kevin Doyle, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, which is part of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the nation's leading nonprofit system of addiction and mental health care, recovery resources, and related education, prevention, research and advocacy. "This recognition, combined with the early success of our alternative admissions pathway for students without a bachelor's degree, is affirmation that the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School is making a meaningful impact on narrowing healthcare inequities and meeting the urgent need for well-trained, educated, caring substance use and mental health professionals."
The longest continuous, accredited provider of substance use counselor training in the United States, the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School holds institutional accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission and programmatic accreditation from the National Addiction Studies Accreditation Commission and Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs.
For those interested in learning more about the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, the school offers regular open houses and events.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to expanding access to compassionate, evidence-based care and encompasses a graduate school, a publishing division, a research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction.
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