CENTER CITY, Minn. (July 28, 2026) – The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and The Bond Between (formally known as Secondhand Hounds) have launched a new effort to address a challenge many people face when considering addiction treatment: finding temporary care for their pet.

People seeking treatment at a Minnesota-based Hazelden Betty Ford program who do not have a safe option for their pet can access The Bond Between's existing respite foster care program, for up to 90 days, helping ensure pets are cared for until they can be reunited with their owners.

"A surprising number of people delay treatment because they don't know how to ensure their pet will be cared for," said Lydia Burr, executive director at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and board member of The Bond Between. "This partnership helps address that concern and makes it easier to take the first step toward recovery."

For people seeking care at Hazelden Betty Ford, the process begins during conversations about admission. When pet care is identified as a concern, patients are connected with The Bond Between to discuss respite foster care options. Pets are welcomed into the program through The Bond Between's Minnetonka location and cared for through its foster network, free of charge.

"We are honored to open this program to Hazelden Betty Ford patients entering treatment tracks where an extra layer of support is needed," said Carrie Openshaw, Vice President of Community Engagement at The Bond Between. "Our loving foster network is ready to welcome dogs and cats into safe temporary care for up to 90 days, with flexible extensions available to ensure peace of mind while their owners focus entirely on healing."

The Bond Between's respite foster care program helps pet owners experiencing temporary circumstances that prevent them from caring for their animals, including medical care, housing challenges, domestic violence situations and other short-term needs. The program is designed to prevent unnecessary pet surrender and keep people and pets together.

This partnership reflects Hazelden Betty Ford's commitment to reducing challenges that may prevent people from seeking treatment and helping more people take the first step toward recovery.

Individuals interested in learning more about Hazelden Betty Ford treatment options and available resources can visit: hazeldenbettyford.org.

For more information about The Bond Between's Respite program or to inquire about adopting a rescue pet, please visit thebondbetween.org

For media inquiries with The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, please contact:

Madeline Riggs

Mriggs@hazeldenbettyford.org, 612-812-2539

For media inquiries with The Bond Between, please contact:

Leia Simon

Leia.Simon@thebondbetween.org, 952-395-7977