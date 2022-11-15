Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Launches Amazon Storefront

Center City, Minn. (March 6, 2023) – The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people who are struggling with addiction and mental health issues, has launched its own Amazon storefront. The store provides customers with an easy way to browse the Foundation's offerings and find what they need.

The store is designed to be like a brick-and-mortar bookstore and offers a range of products, from the Foundation's renowned recovery classics to new favorites like She Recovers Every Day. It also provides a helpful resource for recovery professionals, giving them an easy way to refer clients to the store for recommended resources.

"We're excited to expand our presence on a platform that so many consumers use every day," said Lara Neel of Hazelden Betty Ford. "We hope this will help more of our products reach the people who need them."

The store is now open and ready for customers to start browsing at amazon.com/hazeldenbettyford.