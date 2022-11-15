Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Launches Amazon Storefront

Center City, Minn. (March 6, 2023) – The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people who are struggling with addiction and mental health issues, has launched its own Amazon storefront. The store provides customers with an easy way to browse the Foundation's offerings and find what they need.
The store is designed to be like a brick-and-mortar bookstore and offers a range of products, from the Foundation's renowned recovery classics to new favorites like She Recovers Every Day. It also provides a helpful resource for recovery professionals, giving them an easy way to refer clients to the store for recommended resources.
"We're excited to expand our presence on a platform that so many consumers use every day," said Lara Neel of Hazelden Betty Ford. "We hope this will help more of our products reach the people who need them."
The store is now open and ready for customers to start browsing at amazon.com/hazeldenbettyford.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in its services and throughout the organization, which also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter.