Center City, Minn. (Nov. 27, 2023) – To help individuals and families find quality care for substance use disorders, Newsweek has ranked the "best addiction treatment centers" in 25 states, with Hazelden Betty Ford's campus in Center City, Minn., its Center for Teens, Young Adults and Families in Plymouth, Minn., and the world-renowned Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif., earning the three highest scores among all 360 treatment centers recognized in 2023.

"To be recognized as the highest standard for our field is a testament to the great work of our employees—past and present. Together, helping one individual and family at a time, we have earned a reputation as a trustworthy force of healing and hope," said Joseph Lee, MD, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the nation's leading nonprofit system of substance use treatment, mental health care and family services, with an acclaimed graduate school, publishing house and research center as well. "During this season of gratitude and heightened challenges for people struggling with substance use, we are grateful to Newsweek for helping families and highlighting the importance of quality addiction care."

Hazelden Betty Ford in Center City—which serves adults and is where the organization was founded in 1949—has earned the top score every year since Newsweek started the rankings in 2020. Right behind it each year has been Hazelden Betty Ford's Center for Teens, Young Adults and Families in Plymouth—the top site for young people. In addition, the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage has been ranked the No. 1 treatment center in California three out of four years and near the top overall every year.

"In this time when the nation's youth and young adults are in crisis, we are grateful that the work of our teens, young adult and family center is recognized as best-in-class. We strive for corresponding quality across our entire national system of care, so it's gratifying to see this reflected with multiple sites together at the top," Dr. Lee said.

"Hazelden Betty Ford's leadership and strong reputation nationally starts with our demonstrated devotion to treating people with dignity and respect, continually innovating, and keeping the focus on long-term recovery and well-being," he added. "Because of that commitment—and our consistency over decades—people know they can turn to us for the most integrated and comprehensive combination of medical, counseling, mental health, family and recovery support services available."

Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data firm, to determine premier longer-term care addiction treatment facilities—not including outpatient care centers—in each of the 25 states that were included in this year's report. The facilities were assigned scores based on their quality of service, reputation, and accreditation.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in-state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps: