Hazelden Betty Ford and Infinite Ingredient collaborate

Minneapolis, Minn. (January 25, 2024) - The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and Infinite Ingredient, a non-profit working to support the mental and physical well-being of people working in the craft beverage industry, today announced a collaboration to help the craft brewing industry address substance use and mental health concerns among its workforce.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's Workplace Wellbeing Portal, launched in 2023, will be available to the more than 150,000 U.S.-based people working for craft breweries, offering a confidential avenue to discuss and address substance use and mental health challenges.

Founded in 2021, Infinite Ingredient has been focused on removing common barriers to mental and physical health resources and making resources available to everyone working for craft beverage producers across the world, starting with craft breweries in the United States.

"The craft beer and craft beverage industry is often treated both inwardly and outwardly as a giant party, in spite of the fact that each facet of the industry requires hard work and can often be grueling," said Katie Muggli, founder and executive director of Infinite Ingredient. "The question I keep coming back to is: how can we demonstrate and cultivate a healthy relationship with alcohol, when producing, selling, and serving it is our job? This is our first step in providing answers to that question, and we're excited to launch this resource in collaboration with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation."

