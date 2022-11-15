Center City, Minn. (Feb. 22, 2023) – When Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation President and CEO Joseph Lee, MD, decided the venerable behavioral healthcare organization needed a leader to help him drive cultural and strategic change, he found what the organization needed in his own chief development officer, Moira McGinley. Over the past five years, McGinley has transformed the nonprofit's philanthropy efforts and tripled the results, and today she was promoted to become Hazelden Betty Ford's first chief transformation officer.

Since joining the addiction treatment and mental health care leader in 2018, McGinley has reshaped all facets of Hazelden Betty Ford's philanthropy enterprise, building a passionate, value-driven team that works closely with everyone in the organization to engage grateful families and former patients along with supportive foundations, corporations and others in meaningful ways. As a result, giving to the nonprofit—an indication of trust in its direction and vision—has tripled to more than $30 million in 2022, with even more significant growth forecasted.

"Moira has shown us what a true transformation looks like in philanthropy, and I'm excited to apply her experience as a change agent more broadly across every aspect of our organization," Dr. Lee said. "Her primary responsibility will be to ensure we achieve our strategic plan on time. We're making a lot of changes in many areas, and she has the right leadership skills to drive and pace us so that we're successful."

McGinley will work closely with leaders throughout Hazelden Betty Ford to manage strategic execution; foster a collaborative, consumer-oriented culture; and ensure the organization fulfills its mission and meets its financial goals. She will track progress toward goals and instill a focus that will enable the organization to grow fitter, stronger and more sustainable as its mission expands.

"We have a unique opportunity to redefine excellence in addiction and mental health care for a new generation, and I look forward to the challenge of keeping us aligned with that strategy and moving toward our dreams and ultimate vision of empowering recovery and well-being for all," McGinley said. "Hazelden Betty Ford has helped millions of people over the past 74 years, and our amazing leaders are motivated to make an even greater impact on the world. My role will be to coordinate and marshal that passion and expertise in a unified direction so that we are successful in meeting the evolving needs of modern patients and families and able to help many millions more."

McGinley has previously served in leadership positions at Presence Health, a large healthcare organization based in Chicago that is now part of Ascension Health; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago; and the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

In concert with her promotion, Vice President of Development and Campaign Strategy David Wilke has been promoted to chief development officer. Wilke is a fellow of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, an honor representing the highest level of achievement in the field of healthcare philanthropy, and will continue to report to McGinley. Since joining Hazelden Betty Ford in 2020, he has played an instrumental role in several multimillion-dollar gifts to the organization and has laid the groundwork for a multi-year development campaign that will be a big part of Hazelden Betty Ford's transformational future. He previously served as chief development officer at Loyola Medicine and Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago.

"We are fortunate to have someone of David's caliber ready to step in as chief development officer," said Dr. Lee. "His diverse healthcare philanthropic leadership experience and success at Hazelden Betty Ford will enable us to maintain momentum and continuity as Moira expands her responsibilities."

Another key partner for McGinley will be Vice President of Public Affairs and Community Relations William C. Moyers, a prominent author, speaker, podcast host and longtime national recovery advocate who plays a pivotal role in Hazelden Betty Ford's fundraising, advocacy, alumni engagement, and external relations across the country.

"Dr. Lee aptly calls William a living legend at Hazelden Betty Ford and in our industry," McGinley said. "For 30 years, he has led transformation inside our organization, within individual families, and in public attitudes about addiction and recovery. We are fortunate to have him champion our next transformation and help lead us into the future once again."

McGinley's promotion follows the recent announcements of two new executive team members at Hazelden Betty Ford: Chief Marketing Officer Carmen Rodriquez Johnson and Chief Information Officer Cisco Skanson, both of whom will play important roles in the organization's transformation.

"I'm excited to work with Carmen, Cisco and everyone on our outstanding leadership team as we take on the bold ambition of redefining excellence in our field," said McGinley, who expects to spend half of her time partnering across the Foundation to drive transformation while continuing to partner both internally and externally on the organization's ambitious philanthropic goals. "Most importantly, I am excited to be part of an organization that is committed to its vision and strategy, to helping more people, and to making a positive difference in the world."