Center City, Minn. (September 1, 2021)—September is National Recovery Month, and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation joins others around the country in educating the public about recovery from substance use disorders and the harms of stigma and discrimination; advocating for those we serve and the care they deserve; and celebrating the millions living in recovery today. To mark Recovery Month this year, Hazelden Betty Ford is offering a number of special webinars, podcasts, helpful resources and opportunities to engage public policymakers and each other.

"We've all had to think creatively to safeguard and nurture an environment of recovery in the past year and a half," said Kim Albers, director of recovery management at Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation's largest nonprofit system of addiction treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services. "We're all in this together, and National Recovery Month provides an opportunity to celebrate life in recovery and the hope, healing, help and community that is available and needed."

"A big part of our year-round mission at Hazelden Betty Ford is advocacy, and National Recovery Month is a time to highlight that work and bring into focus the important need to support and cultivate recovery in our communities," added Emily Piper, executive director of government relations and contracting at Hazelden Betty Ford. "Our advocacy commitment—organizationally and collaboratively with alumni, donors and partners—is to continuously educate the public and policymakers about the reality of recovery; the huge contributions people in recovery make to our communities; and solutions that can reduce addiction prevalence, increase help-seeking, remove recovery barriers, and expand the positive impact of recovery everywhere. Lifting up and amplifying the voices of people in sustained recovery is key to that commitment."

Here are some highlights of Hazelden Betty Ford's Recovery Month plans:

Live Webinar

9/1, 2 p.m. CDT – Living in Recovery Panel Discussion

Celebrate recovery and learn more by joining William C. Moyers, Hazelden Betty Ford's vice president of public affairs and community relations, as he leads a discussion with a panel of people in recovery from addiction. A replay will also be made available.

Opportunity to Engage Policymakers

In collaboration with Minnesota Recovery Connection and other recovery advocacy groups, Hazelden Betty Ford is urging Congress to establish, for the first time, a dedicated federal funding source to support recovery support services across the United States, as proposed in President Biden's proposed budget. This is an historic opportunity to bolster peer and other on-the-ground services provided by recovery community organizations, recovery high schools, collegiate recovery programs and others. Throughout Recovery Month, individuals are invited to join in this advocacy effort by taking a minute to digitally send support to their own Members of Congress.

Community Events

Hazelden Betty Ford is sponsoring Recovery Month events such as Washington Recovery Alliance's Recovery Day at the Mariners, Minnesota Recovery Connection's Walk for Recovery and Oregon Recovers' Walk for Recovery to lift up recovery voices and help the public and policymakers see that recovery is not only possible—it's everywhere. As a coda to Recovery Month, Hazelden Betty Ford also will participate in Faces & Voices of Recovery 20th Anniversary Summit on Oct. 3-6 and North Dakota's Recovery Reinvented event on Oct. 25.

On-Demand Webinars

Living in Recovery Speaker Series: This webinar series unites recovery speakers from across the country in order to share hope and a collective set of strategies and expertise. The webinars include tips for staying sober and living meaningful lives in physical, mental and spiritual recovery even amid increased physical distancing due to the pandemic.

Podcasts

Let's Talk Addiction and Recovery: The award-winning, Moyers-hosted interview series features several new and recent episodes for Recovery Month, including thought-provoking talks with former First Lady Betty Ford's daughter Susan Ford Bales; NHL icon Grant Fuhr; indie-rocker John Solomon; and North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum, among others.

Recovery Road: This series featuring thoughts, excerpts, and reflections from popular Hazelden Publishing authors and books will include eight new episodes, every Monday and Thursday, during Recovery Month. These brief nuggets of wisdom will cover everything from the brain science of addiction to overcoming anger and resentments during the pandemic.

Crowdsourcing Recovery Voices

Hazelden Publishing is inviting people in recovery to add their voice to one of its next meditation books, providing an opportunity for people all over the world to be part of an anthology helping others for years to come.

Mobile Apps and Resources

Throughout Recovery Month, people everywhere can download several free and helpful recovery apps from Hazelden Publishing, including the popular daily meditation app, Twenty-Four Hours A Day. Other free support resources are also available to support people during Recovery Month and beyond.

Staying Engaged

Additionally, anyone interested in learning more about Hazelden Betty Ford's recovery resources and events is encouraged to sign up for the weekly Living in Recovery email newsletter.