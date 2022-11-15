the spirit of our mission – an ideal combination for the role and this important time in Hazelden Betty Ford's evolution," said President and CEO Joseph Lee, MD. "Arnie's significant experience in all aspects of behavioral health will be a big asset as we broaden our banner to reach more communities and expand our emphasis on comprehensive, holistic services—including robust mental health care and family programming. Arnie approaches the work from a place of altruism, and we are excited to welcome him and add his thoughtful leadership to our team."



Stueber said he loves the complexities of health care. He has extensive experience in both payer and provider operations, payer network management, revenue cycle, hospital and medical group operations, and strategic finance and planning. He also has a strong background in analytics and reporting and is adept at communicating complex information in understandable ways.

He will succeed the retiring Jim Blaha, whose 13-year tenure included a doubling of Hazelden Betty Ford's size, reach and revenue.

"It's an honor to join the mission at Hazelden Betty Ford, and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to follow in Jim Blaha's footsteps, work with the great teams he assembled, and help the organization pursue its vision of empowering recovery and well-being for all," Stueber said. "Having experienced the transformational impact of recovery in my own life, I'm passionate about extending lifesaving services to others and excited to now do that at Hazelden Betty Ford."

In addition to his work, Stueber volunteers and serves as vice chair of the board for Lad Lake, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that runs a school, residential facility and other programs to support young people aging out of the foster system.

He and his family will soon be moving from Milwaukee to Lindstrom, Minn., near Hazelden Betty Ford's headquarters and largest campus in neighboring Center City. He will step into the new role May 30.