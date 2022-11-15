Center City, Minn. (Feb. 13, 2023) – Dawn Nickel, PhD, co-founder of the international SHE RECOVERS® movement and nonprofit SHE RECOVERS® Foundation, has written a new meditation book to inspire and empower women in any type of recovery—addressing important topics such as substance use, codependency, love addiction, workaholism, eating disorders and more.



Published by Hazelden Publishing, a part of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, She Recovers Every Day: Meditations for Women provides help for anyone who identifies as a woman and is also in recovery or seeking recovery in any area of life. Those who have struggled with substance use, mental health, and related life challenges will especially benefit from Nickel's insightful, nonjudgmental writing.

"She Recovers Every Day: Meditations for Women is a recovery tool designed to give you the hope and healing needed to make space for your genuine self and to be gentle and compassionate with yourself," said Dr. Nickel. "When you've forgotten how resilient you are, the book is here to remind you that you are still here."

As a survivor of intimate partner violence and cancer, with over 35 years of recovery from substance use, Dr. Nickel recognizes that recovery from one challenge does not insulate women from other issues, and that holistic recovery requires consistent pursuit of healthy routines and relationships. "Recovering from all the things" is the phrase she often uses.

Dr. Nickel is donating 20% of all royalties from the book to the SHE RECOVERS Foundation. "It's important to me that She Recovers Every Day helps the community in every way possible," she said.

She Recovers Every Day is available for pre-order now.

About the Author

Dawn Nickel, PhD is the founder of SHE RECOVERS® Foundation and a thought leader in the women's recovery sphere. She is an accomplished leader who holds a PhD in health care policy with extensive experience in researching and writing about women experiencing substance use disorders, mental health challenges, and intimate partner violence. Nickel started her own journey of recovery from a substance use disorder and domestic violence in 1987. She is also in recovery from anxiety, grief, trauma, overworking, and cancer. Nickel's tell-it-like-it-is wisdom has created a ripple effect, and you will often hear her quote "recovering from all the things" resonating throughout recovery spaces.