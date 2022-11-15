"Bob's expanded enterprise-wide scope will enable him to gain key insights into customer needs, external market dynamics and additional growth strategies," said Joseph Lee, MD, president and CEO of Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation's largest nonprofit provider of substance use treatment, mental health care and related research, education and prevention services. "The collective strategy among all of our executives is to link Hazelden Betty Ford’s offerings—from clinical services to digital products to intellectual property and more—cohesively in a way that provides unparalleled value to customers."

"What excites me most about this expanded role is the opportunity to connect the dots across the organization and externally, and to help our leadership team capitalize on the best opportunities to drive results and grow as a force of healing and hope," Bob said. "I first arrived at Hazelden as a patient many years ago and am still energized by our mission and my own personal gratitude to do everything I can to help us expand our reach and impact. I look forward to doing that with my expanded team and everyone we collaborate with inside and outside the organization."

Prior to joining Hazelden Betty Ford, Poznanovich co-founded and served as the CEO of AiR Healthcare—a behavioral health organization that provides solutions to individuals, families and employers dealing with behavioral health issues. Before that, he spent over 20 years as a senior business development executive in the technology industry. He is co-author of the Hazelden Publishing title, It Is Not Okay to be a Cannibal: How to Stop Addiction from Eating Your Family Alive.