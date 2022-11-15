Plymouth, Minn. (November 18, 2022) – Families at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s national substance use and mental health treatment center for adolescents and young adults are assured of expert care with Sara Polley, MD, national medical director and one of Minnesota Monthly’s 2022 Top Doctors.

This is the second such recognition this year for the triple-board certified Dr. Polley, who provides compassionate, evidence-based care to her patients, and publicly advocates for further investment in prevention and intervention. Last year, she succeeded Joseph Lee, MD, who was promoted to president and CEO of Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation’s leading nonprofit system of addiction treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services.

"Dr. Polley is the type of care provider and partner that families can rely upon in times of crisis and healing," said Dr. Lee, also a 2022 honoree in the addiction medicine category. "I am grateful for her steadfast leadership in Plymouth."

Based on results from a statewide survey conducted by Professional Research Services, the Top Doctors list is compiled of thousands of votes cast by peers in the field of medicine.

Hazelden Betty Ford in Plymouth is the nation’s leading provider of residential and outpatient substance use and mental health services for young people, and is in-network with most major health plans. Located near the shores of Medicine Lake, it is a beautiful setting for the life-changing work of recovery, honoring the dignity and respect of the individuals and families served there. Known for its comprehensive approach to care, including robust family services, the center has 160 employees serving more than 1,000 patients a year from across the country as well as their family members.