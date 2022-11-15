Plymouth, Minn. (November 18, 2022) – Families at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s national substance use and mental health treatment center for adolescents and young adults are assured of expert care with Sara Polley, MD, national medical director and one of Minnesota Monthly’s 2022 Top Doctors.
This is the second such recognition this year for the triple-board certified Dr. Polley, who provides compassionate, evidence-based care to her patients, and publicly advocates for further investment in prevention and intervention. Last year, she succeeded Joseph Lee, MD, who was promoted to president and CEO of Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation’s leading nonprofit system of addiction treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services.
"Dr. Polley is the type of care provider and partner that families can rely upon in times of crisis and healing," said Dr. Lee, also a 2022 honoree in the addiction medicine category. "I am grateful for her steadfast leadership in Plymouth."
Based on results from a statewide survey conducted by Professional Research Services, the Top Doctors list is compiled of thousands of votes cast by peers in the field of medicine.
Hazelden Betty Ford in Plymouth is the nation’s leading provider of residential and outpatient substance use and mental health services for young people, and is in-network with most major health plans. Located near the shores of Medicine Lake, it is a beautiful setting for the life-changing work of recovery, honoring the dignity and respect of the individuals and families served there. Known for its comprehensive approach to care, including robust family services, the center has 160 employees serving more than 1,000 patients a year from across the country as well as their family members.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in its services and throughout the organization, which also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter.