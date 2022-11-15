Statement of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Trustee Susan Ford Bales on the Death of Rosalynn Carter

McKinney, Tex. (Nov. 19, 2023) – Susan Ford Bales, trustee of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and daughter of President Gerald Ford and Betty Ford, joined the world in mourning the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and reflecting on her friendship and significant contributions to the nation. She shared this statement:

"With profound sadness and a deep sense of personal loss, I learned of Rosalynn Carter's death.

"Mrs. Carter was blessed with the gift of years. For decades, the lives of tens of millions of Americans and countless millions around the world were graced by her compassion, courage, and determination to help others. She and my mother were powerful partners in advocating for expanded insurance coverage for Americans in need of mental health and substance use care. And the light of Mrs. Carter's legacy, especially her tireless work for improved treatments and understanding of mental health challenges, will shine brightly for generations to come.

"The love she shared with President Carter is a wonderful testament to their mutual devotion and one that brought joy to everyone fortunate enough to have witnessed them during their seventy seven year journey together. Her friendship with Mom, Dad, and our family has been a blessing for which no words can adequately describe. She will be missed, but the joy of her great works and special friendship will always live on - always.

"On behalf of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, I send our prayers and deepest condolences to President Carter and the Carter family."