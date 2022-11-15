Center City, Minn. (Dec. 21, 2023) – At its sites around the United States, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation often sees an uptick in substance use and mental health care admissions after the holidays—an often-stressful time quickly followed by the motivating promise and hope of a New Year. Annually, the clinicians at Hazelden Betty Ford observe the consequences of delaying care that is needed now.
The holiday season, while full of joy for many, can pose significant challenges for families whose loved ones are in early stages of recovery or still engaged in problematic substance use. Increased holiday stress, coupled with the heightened availability of alcohol at gatherings, can make it difficult for some to control their use and for others to maintain their sobriety and well-being. And while supporting loved ones in recovery is crucial, it's equally important for family members to prioritize their own well-being during this time.
Families can take proactive steps to support their loved ones and themselves during this time by applying learnings from Community Reinforcement Approach (CRA) is an evidence-based approach that equips those struggling with substance use and family members with the skills to learn insights to identify high risk situations, apply positive reinforcement, establish clear boundaries, and enhance communication to support their loved one's recovery journey. It's one of the key approaches informing Hazelden Betty Ford's full continuum of family services, including virtual options—some involving no cost—available whether a loved one is in treatment, in recovery or still actively using substances.
"We know a lot of people feel the need for help this time of year and that there's a strong temptation to put it off until the new year, but a lot of hurt and harm can happen in the meantime. That's why we continue to admit patients and serve families throughout the season," said Heather Jones, PhD, vice president of mental health, family and children's services for Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation's leading nonprofit system of addiction treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services. "If you have been considering seeking help, have questions that have gone unanswered, or need information and guidance on your next step, the best time is now."
Here are some ways to incorporate CRA principles during the holidays:
Prioritizing one's own well-being might include engaging in activities that promote self-care, such as exercise, relaxation techniques, and spending time with supportive individuals. It could also include joining/attending a support group or seeking professional guidance and services to address concerns and challenges related to a loved one's addiction.
The holidays can be a time of joy, connection, and support for families with loved ones in recovery and even for those with loved ones in need of help. By applying CRA principles, prioritizing self-care, and fostering open communication, families can create a supportive environment that promotes healing, help-seeking and long-term success.
