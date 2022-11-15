Hazelden Betty Ford launches employer solutions to tackle the addiction and mental health crisis

Center City, Minn. (July 11, 2023) – Nearly half of U.S. adults have dealt in their family with substance use disorder (SUD)—a chronic health condition that disrupts relationships and contributes to absenteeism, lost productivity, turnover and healthcare expenditures of around $442 billion annually—which is why more employers are reaching out to addiction experts at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for help. In response, the renowned nonprofit has introduced a new portfolio of trustworthy, comprehensive, and proven solutions to help employers enhance the overall health and well-being of their workforce and families—the latest in Hazelden Betty Ford's growing digital health strategy.
Contrary to stereotypes, the vast majority of people with SUD (7 in 10) are employed. Roughly 1 in 10 employees nationally have SUD and an additional 35% to 45% are impacted by a co-worker's or family member's addiction, often making it difficult to focus on work and their own well-being.
With its new Workplace Solutions, Hazelden Betty Ford offers a portfolio of evidence-based and research-informed resources aimed at helping employers meet the needs of their workforce, reduce costs and risk, enhance company culture, and improve performance.
Hazelden Betty Ford is also offering a Recovery-Ready Workplace Toolkit to help supervisors, managers and executives maximize the impact of its resources by launching and championing a healthy, inclusive, and stigma-free environment for seeking information and/or help.
"Behind every technical metric or financial outcome is the core of our work: connecting people and their families to hope, health and healing," said Bob Poznanovich, chief business growth officer for Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation's largest nonprofit system of substance use disorder treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services. "The Workplace Solutions portfolio is powered by a team of clinicians, strategists, people with lived experience, and developers who all share an authentic desire to see people and families affected by addiction served and supported as they navigate their own unique journey. Hazelden Betty Ford teams have been working on this set of solutions for two years, getting robust input from employers and payers and testing it with them. We're excited to now offer Hazelden Betty Ford's Workplace Solutions nationally as we pursue our vision of empowering recovery and well-being for all."
The launch of the Workplace Solutions portfolio is the latest example of Hazelden Betty Ford's growing digital health presence, which includes collaborations with TELUS Health (formerly Lifeworks), Contigo Health and the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), which chose Hazelden Publishing as the publisher for the forthcoming 4th edition of the ASAM Criteria to include just-in-time learning modules and multimedia content to support education and training. By continuing to expand into new digital content and products, Hazelden Betty Ford aims to provide healing and hope to individuals and families wherever and whenever they need support.
For more information about Workplace Solutions, email JGrindahl@HazeldenBettyFord.org or visit HazeldenBettyFord.org/workplacesolutions.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in its services and throughout the organization, which also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter.