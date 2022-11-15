Informing and Transforming Patient Care

Welcome to the Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction & Recovery Institute™ for Medical Education, a national training center for health care professionals.

As a health care provider, you are uniquely positioned to reach and help patients, families and communities affected by substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. Our specialized education and training programs are designed to equip you with the knowledge, tools and insight to promote healing and lasting recovery.

The Addiction & Recovery Institute is your place to join with experts in the field and colleagues in health care for:

immersive learning experiences

continuing education events and activities

networking opportunities with like-minded professionals

updates on behavioral health research and best practices

Online Learning Experiences

As a medical student or practicing health care professional, you can access our virtual learning community featuring resources and toolkits for providers, attend our special-focus lecture series on substance use disorders, and join our virtual events, case presentation discussions and journal club.

Our CARE online curriculum, offered in partnership with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, prepares you as a medical student or practitioner to identify, intervene and address substance use disorders with your patients.

Join medical professionals across the country in a shared commitment to learning that brings the hope of recovery to patient care. Create your account at the Addiction & Recovery Institute’s digital campus today, or contact our team to establish a virtual learning community for your organization.

Immersive Learning Experiences

Learn about the disease of addiction and the process of recovery alongside patients, families and clinicians at a Hazelden Betty Ford residential treatment center.

Summer Institute for Medical Students (SIMS)

Current medical students are invited to apply for one of our five-day summer immersion programs held at locations across the U.S. Learn more.



Professionals in Residence (PIR)

As a health care provider, mental health clinician, social worker or other caring professional, join us to gain life-changing insight into the complex and treatable disease of addiction. On-campus programming is offered in Minnesota or California; individual and organizational registrations are available. Immersive experiences are available to help you better respond to patients within your area of practice or field of expertise, and can be customized to the needs of your setting or organization.

Medical Education Partnership (MEP)

For professional cohorts who have specific, addiction medicine-related interests—including how to most-effectively respond within your area of practice or field of expertise—the Institute will create an immersive experience to meet your needs. Contact us to find out more.

Addiction Medicine Fellowship with UC Riverside School of Medicine and Eisenhower Health

Train with us in this fully accredited, yearlong addiction medicine fellowship focusing on patient care.

Wondering Which Program Is Right for You?

Email us directly and one of our Institute program administrators will help you find the right fit for yourself or your organization.

You Can Make a Difference with Us

Generous donors are at the heart of our educational mission to advance expert, compassionate care for patients, families and communities impacted by substance use disorders. Help shape that healthier future with us. Donate today.

About Professional Education and Continuum Solutions

The Addiction & Recovery Institute for Medical Education is one of many enterprising solutions developed by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to inform, transform and expand care for substance use disorder. Our interdisciplinary teams collaborate with individuals and organizations to develop and deliver effective, community-centric prevention, treatment and recovery management resources and services. We're ready to support your efforts.