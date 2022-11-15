We Are in a National Health Emergency

46 million Americans are confronting addiction right now. Hundreds of thousands die each year to drug overdose and complications from alcohol consumption. And the terrible cost, the cost of addiction, is seen and felt across our health systems, our communities and among good people and their precious loved ones.

Fast Facts :

Substance use is the third leading cause of death 1 in the nation.

in the nation. Drug overdoses (#1 cause of accidental deaths 2 ) are responsible for more deaths than breast cancer, gun violence and car accidents combined.

) are responsible for more deaths than breast cancer, gun violence and car accidents combined. But only one in four physicians3 ever receives training on addiction and recovery.

Are You in a Position to Help?

