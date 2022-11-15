Skip to Main Content
Professionals in Residence (PIR) Program

medical professionals

We Are in a National Health Emergency

46 million Americans are confronting addiction right now. Hundreds of thousands die each year to drug overdose and complications from alcohol consumption. And the terrible cost, the cost of addiction, is seen and felt across our health systems, our communities and among good people and their precious loved ones. 

Fast Facts:

  • Substance use is the third leading cause of death1 in the nation.
  • Drug overdoses (#1 cause of accidental deaths2) are responsible for more deaths than breast cancer, gun violence and car accidents combined. 
  • But only one in four physicians3 ever receives training on addiction and recovery. 

Are You in a Position to Help?

Take the initiative and learn everything you can about addiction and recovery during our Professionals in Residence program — a once-in-a-lifetime clinical/learning experience with the doctors, patients and counseling professionals at Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation’s leading nonprofit provider of addiction and mental health treatment.

Earn up to 20 CE/CMEs

An Education That Protects and Saves Lives

This unique program blends several different learning formats, including:

  • Classroom instruction
  • Clinical observation
  • Integration into patient life

You'll come to completely understand the science of addiction and the spirit of recovery. And you'll be able to identify the disease and all signs that point to its arrival--instead promoting healthy change, and potentially sparing your patients from the problem at the start.

A Curriculum for Helping and Healing

Whether you are a health care provider, mental health clinician, social worker, criminal justice professional, school counselor or other caring professional, Professionals in Residence empowers you to become an effective advocate for those who need help. Typical lecture topics include:

Program Location and Dates

CENTER CITY, MINNESOTA

March 6-9
April 3-6
May 8-11
June 12-15
July 10-13
August 21-24
September 11-14
October 23-26
November 6-9

Space is limited. Register before all spots are full.

Continuing Education and Program Cost

Fees for PIR vary based on the length of the program and CME/CE credits awarded.

CMEs are awarded based upon the AMA PRA Category 1 Credit which ensures PIR meets CME requirements established by hospital credentialing bodies, state medical boards, medical specialty certifying boards, medical specialty societies, Joint Commission and other organizations.

CREDITS 
AVAILABLE*		 LENGTH OF
PROGRAM		 COST 
20 CME 4 Days $3,000
16 CME 3 Days $2,250

The PIR program qualifies for CE credits for behavioral and mental health licensing requirements in most states. We can work with you to determine specific eligibility.

* Participant must attend all scheduled activities to receive CE or CME Credits

How to Register

Email our PIR program specialists for more information or register today for an upcoming session.

Caring for the Whole Person – Meet Karen Antwiler, MD

Understanding What It Takes – Meet Jeremiah Fairbanks, DO

1 https://nida.nih.gov/research-topics/trends-statistics/overdose-death-rates

2 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29262202/#:~:text=Drug%20overdose%20is%20the%20leading,opioid%20overdose%20deaths%20every%20day

3 https://rizema.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/GE-Rize-Shatterproof-White-Paper-Final.pdf

