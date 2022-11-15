46 million Americans are confronting addiction right now. Hundreds of thousands die each year to drug overdose and complications from alcohol consumption. And the terrible cost, the cost of addiction, is seen and felt across our health systems, our communities and among good people and their precious loved ones.
Fast Facts:
Take the initiative and learn everything you can about addiction and recovery during our Professionals in Residence program — a once-in-a-lifetime clinical/learning experience with the doctors, patients and counseling professionals at Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation’s leading nonprofit provider of addiction and mental health treatment.
Whether you are a health care provider, mental health clinician, social worker, criminal justice professional, school counselor or other caring professional, Professionals in Residence empowers you to become an effective advocate for those who need help. Typical lecture topics include:
CENTER CITY, MINNESOTA
March 6-9
April 3-6
May 8-11
June 12-15
July 10-13
August 21-24
September 11-14
October 23-26
November 6-9
Space is limited. Register before all spots are full.
Fees for PIR vary based on the length of the program and CME/CE credits awarded.
CMEs are awarded based upon the AMA PRA Category 1 Credit which ensures PIR meets CME requirements established by hospital credentialing bodies, state medical boards, medical specialty certifying boards, medical specialty societies, Joint Commission and other organizations.
|CREDITS
AVAILABLE*
|LENGTH OF
PROGRAM
|COST
|20 CME
|4 Days
|$3,000
|16 CME
|3 Days
|$2,250
The PIR program qualifies for CE credits for behavioral and mental health licensing requirements in most states. We can work with you to determine specific eligibility.
|CREDITS
AVAILABLE*
|LENGTH OF
PROGRAM
|COST
|20 CME
|4 Days
|$3,000
|16 CME
|3 Days
|$2,250
* Participant must attend all scheduled activities to receive CE or CME Credits
Email our PIR program specialists for more information or register today for an upcoming session.
1 https://nida.nih.gov/research-topics/trends-statistics/overdose-death-rates
2 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29262202/#:~:text=Drug%20overdose%20is%20the%20leading,opioid%20overdose%20deaths%20every%20day
3 https://rizema.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/GE-Rize-Shatterproof-White-Paper-Final.pdf