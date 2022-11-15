The Costly Effects of Substance Use Disorder

Millions of Americans are struggling with substance use disorder—and your workplace may be feeling the effects. With 7 out of 10 employees impacted by substance use disorder, many of your own employees are likely experiencing increased absenteeism, lost productivity and costly healthcare expenditures. Workplace support for substance use disorder can save you $8,500 per employee or dependent that finds recovery. But most importantly it gives employees and their loved ones hope and healing for a renewed life.

Removing Barriers, Empowering Recovery and Inspiring a Healthier Workforce

Welcome to the Hazelden Betty Ford Workplace Wellbeing Solution, a comprehensive suite of confidential and easy-to-access resources for recovery-ready workplaces.

As an employer, employee assistance provider or health plan provider, we know navigating resources to support employees and their families can be an overwhelming process. However, with 87 percent of employees believing actions from their employer would help their mental health, that support is necessary—and we’re here to be your partner.

Our workplace solutions are expertly designed to:

Make recovery resources readily available to all employees and their families

Help employees understand their risk level

Connect employees to proven-effective services and resources at the right time

Create a safe, stigma-free space with anonymous and confidential care

By supporting employees on their mental wellbeing journeys with a full suite of dedicated mental and substance use disorder care, you have the power to directly impact positive outcomes and decrease performance or absenteeism issues.