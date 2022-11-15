Bio

Cendee Palmer is a Senior Outreach Manager for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and provides resources and education for individuals, families and professionals needing treatment and recovery resources for adolescents, young adults and adults. Cendee comes to Hazelden Betty Ford with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare and wellness field, which includes over a decade of working specifically in the behavioral health field in a variety of business development and outreach capacities. Along with a degree in social work, Cendee has extensive experience working as a medical sales representative with numerous Fortune 500 companies in the health care industry specializing in diabetes, weight management, nutrition, and smoking cessation.



