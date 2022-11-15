Bio

Territory: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont

Chris Usher is the Outreach Manager at Hazelden Betty Ford for New York and the surrounding areas. He received a B.A. in Communications and Spanish from Regis University in Denver, Colorado before embarking on a 25-plus year sales and marketing career in the art publishing industry. Chris has a personal passion for recovery and has spent the past few years working as a sober companion and sober escort.

CUsher@HazeldenBettyFord.org

1-203-895-6238

Schedule a time for us to talk