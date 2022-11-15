Bio

Territory: Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC and West Virginia



Greg brings over 20 years of sales, marketing, and business development experience to the Outreach team at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Before joining our team, Greg had a successful career as a Director working in the digital advertising industry in New York City. Throughout his career, he has acquired broad domestic and international corporate experience and possess strong emotional and cultural intelligence, coupled with a strong ability to understand complex work environments. He possesses a M.A. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology concentrating in learning and development from Montclair State University and a B.A. in Italian Studies from Boston University. In addition, he is passionate about helping individuals and families affected by substance use and mental health issues to heal and live happy and productive lives.

Office: 1-763-509-3978

Cell: 1-646-315-5317

ggiancola@hazeldenbettyford.org

Schedule a time for us to talk