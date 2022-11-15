Bio

Territory: Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Washington



Jeanne Ren is a CDPT (Washington State Certified Chemical Dependency Professional) working as the Outreach Manager for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in the Pacific Northwest. Jeanne brings the perspective of an addiction counselor and years sales and marketing expertise to the position. In her role with Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Jeanne has the opportunity to help individual or the helping professional’s find needed resources to address substance use and mental health issues and access treatment services. Working in the community to help raise the level of awareness about addiction and bring an end to the stigma and shame around treatment.

JRen@HazeldenBettyFord.org

1-206-909-9645

Schedule a time for us to talk