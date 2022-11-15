Bio

Jeff Schlund holds a BS degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, and brings more than a decade of experience in the addiction field to his professional relations work at Hazelden Betty Ford. He worked in the telecommunications field before beginning his personal recovery journey in 2003 and made a career move to the behavioral health industry, which included organizations that provided treatment for chemical dependency, dual diagnosis and eating and psychiatric mood disorders. Jeff found his niche in marketing, channeling his passion for recovery into helping others find their way to treatment.

