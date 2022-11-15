Bio

Specialties: Employer/EAP and Insurance/Managed Care

Jennifer Duncan-Sanford has over 20 years of experience in direct clinical care, clinical management, and account management in both the public and private sectors. Jennifer received her master's degree from Florida State University and is licensed as a clinical social worker in both Illinois and California. After 12 years in direct care, Jennifer moved to the insurance industry and worked for and with three major national insurance companies, managing the mental health and substance use benefits for multiple lines of business including HMOs, PPOs, EPOs, ASOs, the Federal Employee Program, and Medicare. As an account executive, Jennifer served as a primary contact for a major national insurer, serving over 2 million lives in and outside of California. Her oversight included customer complaints and resolution, pharmacy, EAP, disease management, and autism programs. In addition, Jennifer worked extensively with the ACO's throughout California, focusing on integrating mental health and substance use treatment with medical care.

JDuncan-Sanford@HazeldenBettyFord.org

1-619-994-5463