Bio

Territory: Arizona, California and Texas

After graduating from Purdue University, John Sakacs enjoyed a successful 20-plus year sales and marketing career, starting with three Fortune 500 organizations. In addition to John's early success in medical sales with a Johnson & Johnson company, the skills and relationships he developed while working with Twin Town Treatment Centers make him a valuable asset for Hazelden Betty Ford's professional development team. John has also had the privilege of founding a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, City2 Sea in 2003. As Executive Director for twelve years, he gave inner-city youth a world-class marine science education and access to the ocean. John understands the challenges and rewards of the nonprofit business model at every level.

JSakacs@HazeldenBettyFord.org

1-310-908-9198

