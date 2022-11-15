Bio
Territory: South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota
Karyn has over 20 years of experience working at Hazelden Betty Ford. She’s worked as a clinical case manager, manager of case management, regional intake director, director of care navigation and director of referent relations before becoming the senior outreach manager. She has a strong passion for working with other professionals to provide education and resources as well as excellent patient care by partnering with other quality providers.
kelse@hazeldenbettyford.org
Office: 1-651-216-4202
Cell: 1-651-331-9675
Schedule a time for us to talk