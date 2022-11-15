Bio

Territory: South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota

Karyn has over 20 years of experience working at Hazelden Betty Ford. She’s worked as a clinical case manager, manager of case management, regional intake director, director of care navigation and director of referent relations before becoming the senior outreach manager. She has a strong passion for working with other professionals to provide education and resources as well as excellent patient care by partnering with other quality providers.

kelse@hazeldenbettyford.org

Office: 1-651-216-4202

Cell: 1-651-331-9675

