Skip to Main Content
1-866-831-5700
Trending Searches
Back to Navigation
Karyn Else

Karyn Else

Senior Outreach Manager
Background

Bio


Territory: South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota

Karyn has over 20 years of experience working at Hazelden Betty Ford. She’s worked as a clinical case manager, manager of case management, regional intake director, director of care navigation and director of referent relations before becoming the senior outreach manager. She has a strong passion for working with other professionals to provide education and resources as well as excellent patient care by partnering with other quality providers.

kelse@hazeldenbettyford.org
Office: 1-651-216-4202
Cell: 1-651-331-9675
Schedule a time for us to talk

1-866-831-5700