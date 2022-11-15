Kristin Reagan, MBA

Bio

Territory: Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee

Kristin has been in the field of substance use and mental health for over a decade. Her background in this industry includes working for Retreat Behavioral Health, Advanced Recovery Systems and Fairwinds Treatment Center. Kristin truly believes that it took all her work experience and passion to make it to this pinnacle position. Before working in the healthcare industry, she worked for television news stations. Kristin lives close to our facility in Naples with her husband and three children.

KReagan@hazeldenbettyford.org

1-813-494-5143

