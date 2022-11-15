Bio

Territory: Illinois, Indiana and Michigan

Laura Adams, MSW, LCSW, has a passion for connecting people in need with the best addiction treatment options to help them in their recovery journey. With over 20 years of experience in both direct clinical practice and outreach, Laura has extensive knowledge of clinical resources. Before transitioning to outreach, she worked for over a decade in the Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) field. From 2005-2016, she served on the board of the Northern Illinois chapter of the Employee Assistance Professionals Association; served as chapter president from 2012-2014 and was named Member of the Year in 2007. Her background also includes extensive experience in training corporate groups, serving as an instructor at Columbia College Chicago, and working for a major insurance company.

