Bio

Territory: National

Specialty: Native American Communities

Sarita Da Silva (McGowan), EdD. A member of the Ioway Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, Dr. McGowan is a co-lead for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's Virtual Family Program for Native American Families. Has 18 years of experiences in traditional and culturally responsive care while recognizing historical, generational trauma and substance use disorders are just a few of issues at the forefront of the Native American population. Dr. McGowan navigates through the Native communities recognizing Native American tribes are resilient and are rising above disparities and are very much still here on Turtle Island. Dr, McGowan is an Outreach Manager- Native American National Representative for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and was most recently an Addiction Counselor at Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. She previously worked within the California Department of Corrections as a chaplain supporting both Native Americans and transgender people; and at the United American Indian Involvement Health Center in L.A., serving a population mostly unhoused and living with the impact of jarring health disparities and generational trauma.

SMcGowan@hazeldenbettyford.org

1-760-423-6772