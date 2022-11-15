Bring friends, join friends and meet soon-to-be friends at our recovery events. Whether you’re a Hazelden Betty Ford alum or a fellow traveler recovering from alcohol or other drug addiction, you have an open invitation to “keep coming back” for inspiration, support, fellowship and fun.

Hazelden Betty Ford offers a multitude of recovery-related events throughout the United States—from retreats to speaker series—designed to help you continue on your journey. It's amazing how a different perspective or an authentic voice opens the way to new insight, understanding and healing.