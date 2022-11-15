Learning how to live in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction—actually changing your mind-set and behaviors in almost every aspect of your life—presents new challenges at every turn. As the recovery saying goes, it's about learning to manage "life on life's terms."
Sometimes a fresh perspective or a little extra insight can make a world of difference. Whether you are engaged and involved in the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation alumni community or a fellow traveler who shares this life journey, we are here to help strengthen your recovery, build community and celebrate freedom from addiction. From Twelve Step retreats to speaker events to recovery apps, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers inspiration, guidance and support to help you live your best life.
Whenever, wherever and however you choose to join us for recovery community events and activities, welcome.
Addiction recovery means so much more than abstaining from the use of alcohol or other drugs.
Living in recovery means improving your health and wellness. It means recovering your sense of self and sense of purpose. It means striving to reach your full potential. And it means learning to live differently.
How? One decision, one action, and one day at a time.
Recovery groups, tools, activities and events at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation are designed to guide you and your loved ones through the challenges of early recovery, reinvigorate recovery during those inevitable tough times, and celebrate your hard-won recovery milestones.
Yes, recovery is a lifelong journey. But, thankfully, it's not a solo venture. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers you and your loved ones recovery help, support and inspiration—every step of the way.
If addiction treatment is about getting sober, recovery is about learning how to stay sober. The early months following treatment are a time of unique challenges and choices, and Hazelden Betty Ford's alumni recovery coaches and virtual resources can help you continue the journey you started when in our care.
Once you finish your treatment program, you'll have immediate access to a dedicated recovery coach, who understands your journey and can be a resource as you transition into your next life phase. Our recovery coaches are a steady source of guidance and provide:
Through MyRecoveryCompass, our online health portal, you'll have ongoing access to our My Ongoing Recovery Experience (MORE) library. You'll begin to access MORE during treatment and have lifetime access to these personalized tools to help support your long-term recovery. With MORE, you can:
Your recovery from alcohol or other drug addiction will be a lifelong journey, and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation will be with you every step of the way.
Post-rehab programs and resources at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation are designed to guide you through the challenges of early recovery, strengthening your recovery for the distance.
You will receive detailed post-rehab recommendations from your treatment team outlining structured recovery support options and other recovery resources to best fit your needs. Some of our signature services and resources include: