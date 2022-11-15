Learning how to live in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction—actually changing your mind-set and behaviors in almost every aspect of your life—presents new challenges at every turn. As the recovery saying goes, it's about learning to manage "life on life's terms."

Sometimes a fresh perspective or a little extra insight can make a world of difference. Whether you are engaged and involved in the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation alumni community or a fellow traveler who shares this life journey, we are here to help strengthen your recovery, build community and celebrate freedom from addiction. From Twelve Step retreats to speaker events to recovery apps, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers inspiration, guidance and support to help you live your best life.

Whenever, wherever and however you choose to join us for recovery community events and activities, welcome.