Butler Center for Research staff members have been published in academic journals and other influential communications in the field of addiction treatment and recovery.
The feasibility of implementing a pay-for-performance program in the treatment of alcohol/drug addiction: Implementation and initial results
Young adults with co-occurring disorders: Substance use disorder treatment response and outcomes
Psychiatric comorbidity and Twelve Step participation: a longitudinal investigation of treated young adults
Emerging adults' treatment outcomes in relation to Twelve Step mutual-help attendance and active involvement
Attention and recognition memory bias for alcohol-related stimuli among alcohol-dependent patients attending residential treatment
Computer-based recovery support for patients receiving residential treatment for alcohol/drug dependence: relationship between program use and outcomes