Please save this page to your favorites. Be sure to review the materials prior to sharing and enjoying with your children. Check back often for new activities and resources.
The following activities are designed for Children's Program participants and family members, and also offered as a free resource to families everywhere.
Reach Out
California Team
1-760-773-4291
ChildrensCA@HazeldenBettyFord.org
Colorado Team
1-303-745-2275
ChildrensCO@HazeldenBettyFord.org
Minnesota Team
1-651-213-4720
ChildrensMN@HazeldenBettyFord.org