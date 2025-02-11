Susan Ford Bales: A Legacy of Healing

Learn about our acclaimed national behavioral health center, with specialized care for patients ages 12-18 and ages 18-25.
Contact Our Referral Team
Our referent relations team is ready to assist you! Our team can answer your questions and streamline the intake process.
In spring 2025, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation will be opening an outpatient center in Hudson, WI specializing in mental health and addiction.
Our Center for Teens & Young Adults
Welcome to the #1 adolescent treatment center, with specialized care for patients ages 12-18 and ages 18-25.
California's #1 addiction treatment center
Named the #1 addiction treatment center in America
The #1 teen and young adult addiction treatment center in America
Coming Soon
Learn about our culture and benefits. Search our job openings at multiple locations.
Not ready to apply? Join our talent community for new job updates.
Hear how Susan Ford Bales is continuing the work and legacy of her mother, First Lady Betty Ford, while finding new opportunities to invite people into the world of recovery.
We use our own and third-party cookies to improve your experience and to analyze the use of our website. Find out more about how we use cookies in our Privacy Policy.